Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sealevel Announces The HazPAC 10 Rugged Panel PC for Hazardous Environments

11/09/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sealevel Systems, Inc., an industry leader for industrial I/O and computing, announces the HazPAC®10 Rugged Panel PC.

Liberty, SC, USA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems, Inc., an industry leader for industrial I/O and computing, announces the HazPAC®10 Rugged Panel PC. Designed for Windows 10® IoT Embedded, the HazPAC 10 delivers powerful Intel® processing combined with a bright, LCD, five-wire resistive touchscreen. And that’s just the beginning.

Built for Extreme Conditions

The HazPAC 10 features a fanless industrial computer with a wide -40°C to 60°C operating temperature. And for the most intense environments, the HazPAC 10 has a NEMA 4/IP64 front bezel and is certified by ATEX, IECEx, and for Class I, Division 2 (Groups A, B, C, D, T4).

Available with an 8.4” or 15” five-wire resistive touchscreen, the HazPAC 10 is perfect for a wide variety of control and HMI applications. The touchscreen integrates a glass surface that is waterproof, and impervious to flames, chemicals, solvents and stylus use for maximum abrasion and scratch resistance. The HazPAC 10’s aluminum front bezel maintains NEMA 4/IP64 protection from sprayed liquids including rain, snow, splashes, hose downs and other pressurized water streams. For further protection, the bezel is sealed against dust and dirt. With its Class I, Division 2 rating, the HazPAC 10 is also approved for locations where flammable liquids or gases are handled and processed.

“Our team embraced the opportunity to create the HazPAC 10. Not only were we able to capitalize on our extensive design playbook, but we also furthered our experience in achieving extreme performance in extreme conditions,” says Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering for Sealevel.

Embedded System Performance

Powered by an Intel Atom® E3845 quad-core processor, the system has 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 64GB CFast SSD port for maximum performance in embedded systems. Sealevel SeaCOM and SeaMAX hardware drivers are included to support system I/O and assist with custom application development. Standard I/O includes Ethernet, serial, USB and digital interfaces, as well as an mPCIe expansion slot. And the COM Express design allows for potential upgrades, future-proofing the hardware.

FEATURES

•                 8.4” LCD with LED Backlight (800x600 Resolution)

•                 15” LCD with LED Backlight (1024x768 Resolution)

•                 5- Wire Resistive Touch Interface

•                 Intel Atom E3845 quad-core processor

•                 8GB RAM

•                 Operating System: Windows 10 IoT ENT LTSC

•                 (3) Gigabit Ethernet ports

•                 (4) USB 2.0 ports

•                 (4) Open collector digital outputs

•                 (2) Isolated RS-422/485 Ports

•                 (2) Non-Isolated RS-232 Ports

•                 (1) mPCIe Expansion Slot

•                 64GB CFast SSD, -40°C to 85°C

•                 NEMA 4/IP64 aluminum front bezel

•                 EMC: FCC/ISED Class A, CE

•                 Class I, Division 2 Groups A, B, C, D, T4

•                 ATEX/IECEx: 3 G Ex ic ec IIC T4 Gc

•                 Wide temperature operation of -40°C to 60°C

 

The system is powered from your 12-27V power source via removable terminal block or the Sealevel power supply item #TR135.

The HazPAC 10 Rugged Panel PC starts at $2,445; select configurations are available from stock. For more information about the HazPAC, including available options, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER: SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, Inc. reinvented the I/O and industrial computing industry with the first RS-422/485 communication adapter for the IBM PC. Since 1986, Sealevel has continued to redefine design, engineering and manufacturing for industrial computers, Ethernet serial servers, USB serial, PCI Express and PCI bus cards, and IoT hardware and software. Sealevel is committed to a first-in-industry lifetime warranty on I/O and  long-term availability of all products, beyond the life of your mission. For more information, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

###

Attachments


Latest news "Companies"
10:38aORGANICELL REGENERATIVE MEDICINE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:37aMoneyGram to Participate at Citi 2021 FinTech Virtual Conference
PR
10:36aPOOL TABLE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Dining & Slate Pool Table Savings Rounded Up by Spending Lab
BU
10:36aBLACK FRIDAY ROOMBA J7+ & J7 DEALS 2021 : Early iRobot Roomba j Series Savings Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
10:35aAnnouncement 8833/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
10:35aRWE's Baron Winds onshore wind farm under construction in the U.S.
PU
10:35aGood Glamm Group raises $150 million in Series D round co-led by Warburg Pincus & Prosus
PU
10:35aEames Office Marks 80th Anniversary with Exhibition at Design Gallery Isetan The Space in Tokyo, Japan
PU
10:35aAdvantages of electric aircraft in defense drives growing market, says GlobalData
PU
10:35aHydropower will continue to dominate annual power generation in Canada to 2030, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
2Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
3Nvidia launches new products to plug cars, factories into its Omniverse
4EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe
5BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS