Sealy & Company : Punches Acquisition of Seven-Building Class A Industrial Park Located in Houston's Southwest Submarket

10/21/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Strategic Location and Diverse Tenancy Draws Sealy to Expand Houston Footprint

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of 353,559 square feet of Class A industrial real estate in Houston, Texas. The seven-building portfolio, known as Beltway 8 Business Center, was acquired for an undisclosed amount.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005932/en/

Sealy & Company announces the acquisition of 353,559 square feet of Class A industrial real estate in Houston, Texas. The seven-building portfolio, known as Beltway 8 Business Center, was acquired for an undisclosed amount. (Photo: Business Wire)

The closing of the Beltway 8 Business Park comes just days after the company added a 1.27 million square foot industrial portfolio located in Wichita, Kansas.

Located in Houston's highly desirable and rapidly growing Southwest industrial submarket, Beltway 8 Business Center is a highly visible and easily accessible industrial park. The seven buildings offer versatile industrial products that cater to both larger users and light industrial tenants. Positioned near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Highway 59, the property is directly close to the continually growing population base of West and Southwest Houston.

"Sealy & Company has been dedicated to the Houston market for decades. Beltway 8 Business Park is a perfect complement to the diverse industrial portfolio Sealy owns and looks to continue to grow here," remarked Derrick Jones, Sealy & Company's Regional Director – South & Mountain Region.

The property owner was represented by Trent Agnew of JLL Capital Markets, who drove the deal to close with the support of Sealy's Investment Services team, led by Jason Gandy and Davis Gibbs.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the Company's website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, with corporate offices located in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.


© Business Wire 2021
