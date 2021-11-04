Seaport Companies Names Marianna Accomando Vice President and General Manager of Seaport Hotel

Becomes Third Female GM in Hotel’s History

Seaport Companies announced today that Marianna Accomando has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of the Seaport Hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.

Accomando has been with Seaport Hotel for more than 20 years, having joined as its Director of Catering when the hotel opened in 1998. She has held other key management roles at the company, including Vice President of Sales, and most recently as Assistant General Manager since 2010.

“I am thrilled that Marianna is leading the day-to-day operations of our hotel and cannot think of anyone better suited for this role,” said Robert Cartwright, Seaport Companies Acting President. “Marianna’s commitment, leadership, knowledge, track record of amazing results, and most importantly, her passion for supporting each and every team member in a way that is purely selfless, are incredible attributes that position us well for future success.”

Seaport Hotel is a 428-room property in Boston’s Seaport District. Last month, Condé Naste named Seaport Hotel as one the Best Hotels in Boston for the second consecutive year as part of its Annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Accomando becomes the third female General Manager in the Seaport Hotel’s 23-year history and is now one of a handful of female General Managers among Boston’s nearly 100 hotels. As General Manager, she is responsible for leading the executive management team for all policy, operational and cultural issues, managing all sales efforts at the property, setting service standards, and creating partnership opportunities in the community. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Hampshire.

“I’m honored to be able to lead this fantastic group of people in my new role,” commented Accomando. “We have many first- and second-generation immigrants who are part of the team here and they are the fabric of our hotel and city. I feel I have a special connection with them as my mother immigrated from Italy to this country. Working together, I am extremely confident about the opportunities in front of us and our ability to continue to make the Seaport Hotel a premier hotel and event destination in the city of Boston.”

