Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Search efforts resume after glacier collapse in Italian Alps

07/04/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, at Marmolada

CANAZEI, Italy (Reuters) - Search and rescue operations resumed on Monday in the Italian Alps with 17 people missing, authorities said, after part of a mountain glacier collapsed, killing at least six people and injuring eight.

The avalanche took place on the Marmolada, which at more than 3,300 metres is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps straddling the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Rising average temperatures have caused the Marmolada glacier, like many others around the world, to shrink steadily over recent decades.

It was not clear what caused the ice to break way but an early summer heatwave across Italy saw temperature rise abruptly, including on the Marmolada.

"For weeks the temperatures at high altitudes in the Alps have been well above normal values, while this past winter there has been little snow, which hardly protects the glacial basins anymore," Renato Colucci from the polar sciences institute of the National Research Council (CNR) said in a statement.

Four victims were identified on Monday, three of them Italian, including two alpine guides, and another from the Czech Republic, news agency AGI reported, citing rescuers.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the head of the National Civil Protection agency were due to visit the area later on Monday.

(Writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Borut and Zivulovic


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aHacker claims to have stolen 1 billion records of Chinese citizens from police
RE
05:51aOthers may reject Japan proposal on oil price cap, Kremlin says
RE
05:34aSearch efforts resume after glacier collapse in Italian Alps
RE
05:33aNo experience, no resume, you're hired! Hotels fight for staff
RE
05:32aIndia to address volatility in rupee against the dollar - source
RE
05:30aSearch efforts resume after glacier collapse in Italian Alps
RE
05:25aGuinea mines minister orders halt to all works related to simand…
RE
05:22aPolish wall no deterrent to migrants en route from Africa, Cuba via Russia
RE
05:20aKremlin says others may disagree with Japan's proposal on Russian oil price cap
RE
05:15aAfter 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3Swiss inflation in June tops 3%, highest since 2008
4BASF SE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
5Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

HOT NEWS