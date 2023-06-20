STORY: "We know there's about 40 hours of breathable air left based on that initial report," Frederick added.

The 21-foot Titan submersible has the capacity to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications - giving the five people aboard until early on Thursday before air runs out. One pilot and four passengers were inside the submersible early on Sunday when it lost communication with a ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive.