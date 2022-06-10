Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Search resumes in Italy for missing helicopter with Turks aboard

06/10/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian rescue services resumed a search on Friday for a helicopter that vanished on Thursday with seven people aboard, including four Turkish businessmen, police said.

The helicopter took off from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

An initial search on Thursday found no trace of the helicopter.

Four of the passengers were employees of Turkish firm Eczacibasi Consumer Products who had been attending a paper technologies fair, the company said in a statement.

"We have been informed that search efforts by the Italian authorities are continuing... We hope to receive good news as soon as possible," the company said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Federico Maccioni; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aSearch resumes in Italy for missing helicopter with Turks aboard
RE
07:24aBritain to present summary of legal advice with N Ireland legislation
RE
07:18aBank of England set to raise rates again as inflation heads for 10%
RE
07:14aBritain says talking to Ukraine, not Russia, about jailed soldiers
RE
07:12aHong Kong protest film stirs fears of arrest yet director defiant
RE
07:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow futures dip ahead of monthly inflation report
RE
07:03aThailand starts million-plant cannabis giveaway, but discourages getting high
RE
06:59aTSX futures down as bullion falls; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
06:58aSwitzerland adopts new EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus
RE
06:57aAustralian economist to go on trial in Myanmar for state secrets breach
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
3Thyssenkrupp : Presentation on 1st half, June 10, 2022
4AMP : North's managed portfolio AUM passes $5 billion as adviser demand..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...

HOT NEWS