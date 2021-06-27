Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9

SURFSIDE, Fla., June 27 (Reuters) - As the death toll rose
to nine with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams on
Sunday kept picking through the rubble of the Florida condo
building that collapsed three days ago, as questions swirled
about the tower's structural integrity.
Officials in Surfside, the shore town near Miami where the
building stood along the oceanfront, said hope remained that
search teams would discover survivors in air pockets that may
have formed in the pancaked debris.
Even so, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said on Sunday crews had
yet to find any signs of life.
"The biggest thing now is hope," Cominsky said. "That's
what's driving us. It's an extremely difficult situation."
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at all times six
to eight squads were working on the multi-story pile of
shattered concrete and metal wreckage that lay next to the parts
of Champlain Towers South that remain standing.
The searchers - including experts sent by Israel and Mexico
- are using dogs, sonar, drones and infrared scanners.
"Hundreds of team members are on standby to rotate as we
need a fresh start," Levine Cava said at a briefing in which she
announced the death toll had risen to nine. "So we are not
lacking any personnel, but we have the best, we have the right
people and the right number, and we are getting it done."
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that produced thick
smoke and hindered the work of rescuers has abated, officials
said. The mayor said a trench was dug to separate the areas of
smoking debris from the rest of the rubble and rescuers are also
using tunnels.
Some families of those missing have provided DNA samples to
officials while others recounted narrow escapes. Police released
the names of four victims who ranged in age from 54 to 83.
One of the residents, Erick de Moura, considers himself very
lucky. He was supposed to be home when the building collapsed,
but his girlfriend persuaded him to spend the night at her place
less than 2 miles (3 km) away in Miami Beach, likely saving his
life.
"Only by God. To me this is a miracle," the 40-year-old
Brazil native told Reuters.
Photographs of the missing were posted on a nearby fence,
along with flowers and messages. On Saturday, family members
prayed and kept a silent vigil at a barrier erected on the beach
by authorities several hundred yards north of the building site.
They declined to comment.
Some residents remain in Champlain Towers North, a sister
building to the one that collapsed, where only a voluntary
evacuation order has been issued. An inspector did not find any
immediately obvious problems with the other building.
"Having said that, I don't know if I'd be comfortable
staying in that building," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said,
until a comprehensive review was completed.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would
audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30
days to ensure their safety.
"Once we understand, legislation will be taking place so
that this will never happen again," County Commissioner Pepe
Diaz said.
Surfside officials have released documents including an
engineer's report from 2018 that found major structural damage
beneath the pool deck and "concrete deterioration" in the
underground parking garage of the 12-story condominium.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South
condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set
for this year.
Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer who works with the condo
association, said the issues outlined in the 2018 report were
typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board
members, all of whom lived in the tower with their families.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the
recommended repairs. Berger said the board had taken out a $12
million line of credit to pay for the repairs and asked owners
to pay $80,000 each. Work had started on replacing the roof, but
the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was
sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings
were stable, according to Florida International University
professor Shimon Wdowinski.
Gregg Schlesinger, a lawyer and former general contractor
who specializes in construction-failure cases, said other
factors could have contributed to the collapse, but it was clear
to him that the structural issues identified in the 2018 report
were the main cause.
He said investigations and the inevitable lawsuits will
eventually paint a full picture of what caused the disaster.
"But we do know one thing: there was a structural failure,"
he said. "We know another thing: The structural failure should
not have occurred."
He said all seaside buildings in the area should be
inspected every five years to ensure they have not been degraded
by the corrosive salt air, not just those over 40 years old.
