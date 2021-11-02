SearchUnify Ensures Continued Commitment to Privacy Management with ISO/IEC 27701:2019

SearchUnify, a recognized unified cognitive platform, announced that it has been accredited with ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for its Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). This reaffirms the platform’s commitment to ensuring the highest level of data security and privacy for its customers.

Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify’s parent company, has always been proactive when it comes to the data security & privacy of its customers. It is already compliant with international information and information security and data privacy standards and has attained certifications such as ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, and SSAE18 SOC 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation reports. Furthermore, Grazitti ensures that it abides by industry & government regulations as soon as they arise, thus creating a culture of compliance within the organization.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that SearchUnify is continuously improving its information systems with world-class security best practices to ensure the safety of customer data. To date, SearchUnify is GDPR compliant and has obtained several authoritative certifications for information security and privacy protection, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, SSAE 18 SOC 1, SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3. It’s not without a reason that some of the leading data security businesses trust SearchUnify as a solution for their information findability challenges.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is the privacy extension of the Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) standard, ISO 27001, built to comply with the strict regulations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The new standard provides a structured framework to demonstrate conformance to the requirements of PIMS.

It helps companies meet their privacy regulatory obligations and manage risks related to Personally Identifiable Information (PII). It outlines a universal compliance framework, allowing organizations to potentially certify for multiple regulatory requirements. It’s an important step to take the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all information assets to the next level.

"Adding ISO/IEC 27701:2019 to our existing list of certifications exhibits our steadfast commitment towards privacy & security management at every level. This further assures our customers that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization, with the most stringent standards. Having said that, we'll continue on the path to secure customer information and privacy with the latest, industry-leading certifications in the future,” says Vishal Sharma, CTO of SearchUnify.

