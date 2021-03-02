Log in
SearchUnify : Introduces a Suite of Next-Gen Support Applications to Empower Businesses Future-Proof Their Customer Support Strategy

03/02/2021 | 12:01pm EST
SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive search platform, has announced the launch of a suite of apps that power next-gen customer support and self-service experiences.

“It’s a natural and strategic evolution of the platform and applications and not a cosmetic rebranding exercise,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, SearchUnify’s parent company. “We have been combining our decades of experience and expertise in customer support for maximizing outcomes–in terms of information findability, customer self-service, agent efficiency, collaboration, knowledge management, and predictive support. We’re now making our offerings more flexible and scalable.”

“We’ve always strived to future-proof customer support and self-service experiences,” said Vishal Sharma, CTO of SearchUnify. “Our new approach and AI-fueled apps are flexible, easily scalable, and endeavor to fit various customer support use cases.”

“Each of the apps offered by SearchUnify is a stride toward the future of support and self-service interactions and has something for everyone in the team, from agents, community managers, knowledge workers, support managers to customers. This ultimately serves to support organizations’ ever-growing appetite for maximum returns in the minimum time frame,” Vishal added.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a cognitive search platform for enterprises that fuels multiple applications for customer self-service and support. Some of these applications are Intelligent Chatbots, Agent Helper, Community Helper, KCS Enabler, and Escalation Predictor.

SearchUnify was named the “youngest product” in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q2, 2019. It was honored with two Silver Stevies at 2020 Asia‑Pacific Stevie® Awards, a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2020 and with the Product of the Year 2020 Award by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). It’s been named a finalist for the “Best Technology Innovation” at The Global Contact CenterWorld Awards 2020 and the “Best New Technology Solution” at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2020.


