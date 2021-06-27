Searchers race to find 156 missing in Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla., June 27 (Reuters) - Searchers worked on
Sunday to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble
of a Florida apartment building that collapsed three days ago,
as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
The death toll of five was certain to rise as emergency
workers in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, were joined by
teams from Israel and experts from Mexico.
"Everybody that is needed is on the site and doing the work
and we're continuing our efforts to find people alive,"
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told CBS on Sunday.
Officials said they harbored hope that some of the 156
people unaccounted for might be alive. Aided by dogs, infrared
scanning and heavy equipment, they hope people can survive in
air pockets that may have formed in the debris.
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that produced thick
smoke and hindered the work of rescuers has abated, officials
said.
"The biggest thing now is hope," Fire Chief Alan Cominsky
said. "That's what's driving us. It's an extremely difficult
situation."
Some families of those missing have provided DNA samples to
officials while others recounted narrow escapes.
Champlain Towers South resident Erick de Moura was supposed
to be home when the building collapsed, but his girlfriend
persuaded him to spend the night at her place less than 2 miles
(3 km) away in Miami Beach, likely saving his life.
"Only by God. To me this is a miracle," the 40-year-old
Brazil native told Reuters.
Photographs of the missing were posted on a nearby fence,
along with flowers and messages. On Saturday, family members
prayed and kept a silent vigil at a barrier erected on the beach
by authorities several hundred yards north of the building site.
They declined to comment.
Surfside officials have released documents including an
engineer's report from 2018 that found major structural damage
beneath the pool deck and "concrete deterioration" in the
underground parking garage of the 12-story condominium.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South
condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set
for this year.
It was not immediately clear whether the damage described in
the report was connected to the collapse about 1:30 a.m. (0530
GMT) on Thursday.
Donna DiMaggio Berger, a lawyer who works with the condo
association, said the issues outlined in the 2018 report were
typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board
members, all of whom lived in the tower with their families.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the
recommended repairs. Berger said the board had taken out a $12
million line of credit to pay for the repairs and asked owners
to pay $80,000 each. Work had started on replacing the roof
ahead of hurricane season and the board was gathering bids for
the concrete work, but the pandemic slowed the project, she
said.
The condominium was also preparing for recertification this
year, a safety requirement for buildings older than 40 years in
Florida.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would
audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30
days to ensure they have been recertified.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was
sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings
were stable, according to Florida International University
professor Shimon Wdowinski.
