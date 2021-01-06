Searchspring : Rides Ecommerce Wave with Strategic Hire of Head of APAC, Kate Massey

Former JCurve Solutions (ASX: JCS) CMO Will Drive APAC’s Go-To-Market Plans, As Searchspring Continues Global Expansion

Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search and merchandising, today announced it has appointed industry leader Kate Massey to serve as Head of the Asia-Pacific region to drive the company’s growth in Australia, New Zealand (ANZ) and across Asia. Kate will oversee the day-to-day developments and accelerated growth of the Texas-based company in APAC to support retailers in leveraging the rapidly transforming ecommerce market. The appointment of Kate will fuel Searchspring’s mission to give merchandisers superpowers worldwide.

"Last year businesses faced market disruption at unprecedented rates, yet met these challenges with resilience, adaptability, and agility,” said Searchspring’s Head of APAC Kate Massey. “I am deeply passionate about helping businesses achieve their target goals and am thrilled to be joining an organization that puts clients front and center in all of their decision making and product investment. I knew as soon as I read Searchspring's online customer reviews on G2 that this was the impressive company and team I wanted to work with to help deliver on its mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers in a region I call home.”

Kate adds a wealth of APAC software experience to the company's leadership team, now 50% female-led with her hire. She previously served as CMO of JCurve Solutions where she spearheaded growth and led sales, account management, partnerships and marketing efforts. With over 12 years of B2B technology industry knowledge, she remains fiercely committed to empowering local merchants to build high-converting shopping journeys. Her successful track record and accomplishments earned her multiple awards and accolades, including CEO Magazine 2018 Young Executive of the Year and 2018 and 2019 CMO Magazine’s Top CMO50.

“The APAC region, particularly Australia and New Zealand, plays a key role in the rapidly growing ecommerce ecosystem,” said Searchspring CEO Peter Messana. “We are thrilled to welcome Kate to our Searchspring team as she brings a depth of experience and unmatched passion for helping businesses to scale and succeed. Kate will be instrumental in continuing to accelerate ecommerce technology adoption in the region by building and strengthening Searchspring’s value proposition and working closely with our trusted agencies, partners, and clients.”

Following the merger with ecommerce search provider Nextopia in February 2020, the joint company boasts an already substantial customer base in the Asia Pacific, with customers such as Kathmandu, Nourished Life, Patagonia, Rip Curl, and Volcom among the Searchspring portfolio of clients that trust the ecommerce search and merchandising solution to deliver an enjoyable, and personalized experience to their customers. Searchspring’s integration with Shopify Plus, BigCommerce and Magento enable merchants to drive more conversions and increase revenue. This appointment will continue to strengthen and build momentum with strategic partnerships.

“Given our deep roots in Australia, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Searchspring into the APAC region,” said Marketing Technology Partnerships Manager at BigCommerce Mitch McKay. “Searchspring’s integration helps BigCommerce merchants sell more, build consumer loyalty, and scale. As a Preferred BigCommerce tech partner, Searchspring will help our merchants meet increasing consumer demands and expectations in this highly opportune market.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s most explosive year to date. In 2020, Searchspring merchants experienced the highest ecommerce sales to date, with a 349% year-over-year revenue growth, or $72,47B.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the world’s most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Alternative Apparel, Fabletics, Moen, Volcom, Wildfang, and William Sonoma.

