American YouTuber, Adam Conrad Ragusea, throws out a novel idea for all of you steak lovers out there! You've got to check out his video where he tells us to season your cutting board, not your steak.

Ragusea says that like a dry sponge absorbs water, your meat will absorb liquid while it cools. This is why he recommends not flavoring your steak before you cook it or while it cooks. He suggests you flavor your cutting board with any seasonings you like.

Then, you rest the steak on the board, slice it thinly, and toss it in its own juices and flavorings right on the board. Here's how to season your cutting board, not your steak.