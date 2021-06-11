Log in
Season Your Cutting Board, Not Your Steak

06/11/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
American YouTuber, Adam Conrad Ragusea, throws out a novel idea for all of you steak lovers out there! You've got to check out his video where he tells us to season your cutting board, not your steak.

Ragusea says that like a dry sponge absorbs water, your meat will absorb liquid while it cools. This is why he recommends not flavoring your steak before you cook it or while it cooks. He suggests you flavor your cutting board with any seasonings you like.

Then, you rest the steak on the board, slice it thinly, and toss it in its own juices and flavorings right on the board. Here's how to season your cutting board, not your steak.

Disclaimer

Ultra Modern Pool And Patio Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
