Seasoned Cybersecurity Professionals and Hacker Valley Studio Hosts Chris Cochran and Ron Eddings Join Axonius

08/26/2021 | 09:02am EDT
Cochran and Eddings Will Continue Hacker Valley Studio as an Independent Venture While Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity Content and Learning at Axonius

Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management, today announced that Chris Cochran and Ron Eddings, highly experienced security professionals and the producers and hosts of the popular Hacker Valley Studio podcast, have joined the company as Creative Directors.

Hacker Valley Studio, a Webby Award finalist and one of the most popular cybersecurity shows, with listeners in more than 150 countries, will continue unabated as an independent creative entity. In the latest episode, Cochran and Eddings talked with Axonius CEO Dean Sysman about the next stages of their careers and applying their passion for understanding the human elements of technology to shape the future of how cybersecurity and other professionals grow, share, and give back to the community.

“Chris and Ron have a powerful combination of talents—hands-on, professional security expertise in top companies and government agencies, and creative, engaging, and very human storytelling skills,” said Sysman. “Joining Axonius will provide them the freedom to continue producing and hosting Hacker Valley Studio and to build new, fresh content to inspire security professionals and help them navigate constant change, complexity, and challenges in the industry.”

Chris Cochran is a former active-duty U.S. Marine Network Intelligence Sergeant with extensive experience in building and leading cybersecurity missions at Netflix, Mandiant, and the National Security Agency (NSA). Ron Eddings has more than a decade of security architecture and operations experience, including work at Intel, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Booz Allen Hamilton, and the NSA.

Hundreds of companies trust the Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management platform to serve as a system of record for infrastructure and intelligence about all assets and their security coverage. Axonius was recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100, a Fortune Best Places to Work, and a sample vendor in the newly coined Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category in the recently published Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Network Security, 2021 report. In just four years, Axonius has skyrocketed to a $1.2B valuation with $195M in total funding and 187% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in the first half of 2021. The company is actively hiring across a range of engineering, marketing, and operations positions.

About Axonius

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers gaps, and automatically validates and enforces policies. Deployed in minutes, the Axonius cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) solution integrates with hundreds of data sources to give customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, decreasing incidents, automating response actions and informing business-level strategy. Cited as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity startups in history, with prestigious accolades from CNBC, Forbes and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of devices for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.


© Business Wire 2021
