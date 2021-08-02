Seasoned Data Science Leader Named President and CEO of M2GEN

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M2GEN, a company focused on transforming cancer care through data and informatics, today announced the appointment of Jim Gabriele as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gabriele is a seasoned entrepreneur and data science leader who most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Data Science Officer, Medical Devices Sector, at Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Gabriele was selected to lead M2GEN based on his track record of leading growth initiatives and digital transformations, deep understanding of biopharma, and capability-building skills in key technology and data-analytics that are critical priorities for M2GEN. M2GEN has established one of the largest and most comprehensive linked clinical and genomic databases in the country, empowering innovative, collaborative cancer research and supporting the development of novel oncology drugs by its biopharmaceutical partners. M2GEN runs one the world's largest observational research studies in cancer, which tracks patients throughout their lifetime, links longitudinal clinical data with molecular information, and enables a deeper understanding of a patient's disease.

"M2GEN is at an important inflection point in terms of its growth and commercial opportunity," said Sandi Peterson, Chairman of M2GEN, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Partner, and former group worldwide chairman of Johnson & Johnson. "Jim brings tremendous expertise and experience to help establish M2GEN as the data partner of choice for healthcare providers and biopharmaceutical companies, leveraging technology to inform critical innovation in cancer treatment. We are very excited to welcome him to the team to lead the company's next phase of innovation and expansion."

Mr. Gabriele has more than 30 years' experience as a senior executive at leading pharmaceutical, medical device and consulting organizations. Most recently, as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy & Data Science Officer for Medical Devices at Johnson & Johnson, he led global strategy development, pricing strategy, data science, data strategy, digital customer experience and business insights. Prior to that, he held senior strategy and data science roles in the Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical organization. Previously, Mr. Gabriele built and served as Managing Director and Operating Partner for Henry Rak Consulting Partners, a successful strategy and analytics company serving large global Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and CPG companies. It was acquired by McKinsey & Company and later renamed HRC. Mr. Gabriele received a BA in Economics & Government from the College of William & Mary and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He serves on the advisory board of Finpay Holdings.

"I believe M2GEN is poised to fundamentally change the way cancer is studied and treated," said Mr. Gabriele. "I am delighted to join the talented team at M2GEN to support its next phase of growth, drive operational excellence, and build a flexible and scalable platform that furthers our mission to connect patients to a cure by accelerating the discovery, development and delivery of more personalized therapies."

Mr. Gabriele succeeds Helge Bastian, PhD. "Helge strengthened the foundation for the continued growth of M2GEN, and we would like to thank him for all of his contributions to the business," said Ms. Peterson. Dr. Bastian is leaving to pursue other career endeavors.

M2GEN is an oncology-focused health informatics solutions company advancing precision medicine and transforming cancer care through clinical and molecular data. The innovative dataset accelerates the discovery, development, and delivery of personalized therapies. M2GEN's Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN®), an alliance of leading cancer centers that gather de-identified clinical and genomic patient data for research purposes, enables a collaborative approach to the fight against cancer for patients today and tomorrow. M2GEN currently has more than 300,000 total consented patients across a network of 18 cancer centers in 10 states. Learn more at www.m2gen.com.

