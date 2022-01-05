Seasoned Investor, Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Joins Revolution Growth as a Partner

Former Temasek Managing Director Brings 20 Years of Finance and Investing Experience to Revolution Growth Team

Today, Revolution Growth, a leading growth-stage venture capital fund led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, announced that Fazeela Abdul Rashid will be joining the investment team as a Partner. Fazeela brings over 20 years of finance and investing experience, with a focus on growth equity, in both the private and public markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005271/en/

Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Partner, Revolution Growth (Photo: Business Wire)

“Following three years of record performance, Revolution Growth is thrilled to welcome Fazeela to the team,” said Steve Murray, Managing Partner at Revolution Growth. “Her experience as an investor and trusted advisor to tech-enabled businesses makes her an invaluable addition, strengthening our approach of providing hands-on portfolio support.”

Abdul Rashid formerly served as Managing Director of Consumer and Americas at Temasek International, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore. She was instrumental in building early efforts in direct U.S. healthcare investments, starting the European practice, leading the U.S. consumer practice, and launching and overseeing DE&I efforts.

"I have long admired Revolution Growth and its track record of partnering with innovative founders that are building category leaders in the consumer and enterprise spaces. I’m excited by the team’s noteworthy successes, which includes recent IPOs such as CLEAR, Sportradar, Sweetgreen, and BigCommerce,” said Abdul Rashid. "I look forward to leveraging my healthcare and consumer expertise to invest in the next generation of startups headquartered across the country."

At Temasek, Abdul Rashid worked closely with leading companies such as Duolingo, Noom, Harry's, Impossible Foods, National Veterinary Associates (NVA), Ceva, Alvotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. She served as a board observer at Califia Farms and Perfect Day.

Earlier in her career, Abdul Rashid worked at Solera Capital, an early-stage venture fund, Cytyc Corporation (now Hologic), and Credit Suisse. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering with a Minor in Economics from Cornell University.

About Revolution Growth

Revolution Growth is a venture capital fund investing in growth stage companies across the country that are leading disruption within their industry. Led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, Revolution Growth has a proven strategy of partnering with entrepreneurs to build and scale category-defining companies. Revolution Growth is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and part of Revolution’s family of funds, including Revolution Ventures and the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Visit us online at revolution.com/growth or @Revolution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005271/en/