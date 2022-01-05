Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seasoned Investor, Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Joins Revolution Growth as a Partner

01/05/2022 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Temasek Managing Director Brings 20 Years of Finance and Investing Experience to Revolution Growth Team

Today, Revolution Growth, a leading growth-stage venture capital fund led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, announced that Fazeela Abdul Rashid will be joining the investment team as a Partner. Fazeela brings over 20 years of finance and investing experience, with a focus on growth equity, in both the private and public markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005271/en/

Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Partner, Revolution Growth (Photo: Business Wire)

Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Partner, Revolution Growth (Photo: Business Wire)

“Following three years of record performance, Revolution Growth is thrilled to welcome Fazeela to the team,” said Steve Murray, Managing Partner at Revolution Growth. “Her experience as an investor and trusted advisor to tech-enabled businesses makes her an invaluable addition, strengthening our approach of providing hands-on portfolio support.”

Abdul Rashid formerly served as Managing Director of Consumer and Americas at Temasek International, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore. She was instrumental in building early efforts in direct U.S. healthcare investments, starting the European practice, leading the U.S. consumer practice, and launching and overseeing DE&I efforts.

"I have long admired Revolution Growth and its track record of partnering with innovative founders that are building category leaders in the consumer and enterprise spaces. I’m excited by the team’s noteworthy successes, which includes recent IPOs such as CLEAR, Sportradar, Sweetgreen, and BigCommerce,” said Abdul Rashid. "I look forward to leveraging my healthcare and consumer expertise to invest in the next generation of startups headquartered across the country."

At Temasek, Abdul Rashid worked closely with leading companies such as Duolingo, Noom, Harry's, Impossible Foods, National Veterinary Associates (NVA), Ceva, Alvotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. She served as a board observer at Califia Farms and Perfect Day.

Earlier in her career, Abdul Rashid worked at Solera Capital, an early-stage venture fund, Cytyc Corporation (now Hologic), and Credit Suisse. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering with a Minor in Economics from Cornell University.

About Revolution Growth

Revolution Growth is a venture capital fund investing in growth stage companies across the country that are leading disruption within their industry. Led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, Revolution Growth has a proven strategy of partnering with entrepreneurs to build and scale category-defining companies. Revolution Growth is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and part of Revolution’s family of funds, including Revolution Ventures and the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Visit us online at revolution.com/growth or @Revolution.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Outlines Eganelisib Clinical Development Strategy and Provides 2022 Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:18aMIROMATRIX MEDICAL : Announces Two New Board Members - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aSUN SUMMIT MINERALS : Drills 11.65 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 3.0 Metres Including 31.79 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 1 Metre and 0.74 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 175.3 Metres Including 1.25 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 53.8 Metres at Buck Property, Central BC
PU
07:18aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Fite Issues Letter to Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
07:18aPACTIV EVERGREEN : to Sell its Carton Packaging and Filling Machinery Businesses in China, Korea and Taiwan - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aBLUEJAY MINING : Moving into a Pivotal Year
PU
07:18aBICYCLE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Continued Clinical Progress and Updates to Management Team - Form 8-K
PU
07:18aGRUPA KETY S A : Announcement
PU
07:18aGRUPA KETY S A : Draft resolutions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS