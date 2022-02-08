SeatGeek Super Bowl LVI Ticket Prices Level Off After Historic Highs

The average Super Bowl LVI ticket price sold on SeatGeek’s NFL-verified marketplace has dropped 21% since the conference championship games concluded

SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform that is transforming live-event experiences for fans, teams, and venues, today updated its Super Bowl Ticket Tracker, revealing a 21% drop in average ticket price sold on its NFL-verified Super Bowl ticket marketplace since the AFC and NFC Championship games concluded. SeatGeek has seen the cheapest price to get into the game drop to $5,506 as of Tuesday morning. This year’s Super Bowl will include a team from the host market for the second year in a row, and the average ticket price is trending in a similar direction to last year’s matchup.

Average ticket price sold over the past five years:

Super Bowl LVI (Bengals vs. Rams): $9,635 average resale price

average resale price Super Bowl LV (Bucs vs. Chiefs): $8,609 (reduced capacity)

(reduced capacity) Super Bowl LIV (49ers vs. Chiefs): $7,172

Super Bowl LII (Patriots vs. Eagles): $5,373

Super Bowl LIII (Rams vs. Patriots): $4,657

While the average ticket sold to the Super Bowl is currently $9,635, the average ticket sold to the game yesterday averaged $8,102, and is down from a daily high of $10,427 before the matchup was set.

“Though it’s not always the case, we often see prices drop between when the matchup is set and the day of the game,” said Chris Leyden, Director of Consumer Strategy at SeatGeek. “Our advice to those looking to score tickets is to keep an eye on the market daily, as it is dynamic. If you see tickets at a price point you are comfortable with, it is often best to make the purchase then to lock in that price and location. But if you’re currently feeling priced out we always encourage fans to keep looking back, as often prices drop close to the event time, or even after kickoff.”

SeatGeek has seen people looking at tickets from all 50 states and 88 different countries. As the host market, the Los Angeles metro area is currently driving most of the ticket demand. SeatGeek is also seeing interest from the Cincinnati metro area as Bengals fans have a chance to see their home team in the Super Bowl for the first time in over thirty years.

Where those looking at tickets on SeatGeek are coming from since the matchup was set:

Los Angeles - 30%

Cincinnati - 8%

New York - 4%

Dallas - 3%

Chicago - 2%

“As a huge entertainment hub, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing a lot of interest from the Los Angeles market,” said Leyden. “L.A. fans obviously have the benefit of not needing to purchase flights or a hotel. We’ve also seen growing interest from fans in both Cincinnati and other markets looking to make the trek out to a popular sunny destination to see a bucket list event live.”

With tickets in such high demand, fans should consider buying tickets from the NFL’s secure ticketing ecosystem through its ticketing partners Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek. Unlike on other exchanges, tickets on these platforms are verified by the NFL to make sure fans are guaranteed to get in on game day.

Fans can purchase Super Bowl tickets on SeatGeek up to 90 minutes past kickoff. SeatGeek will also update its Super Bowl Ticket Tracker every morning from now until the game. For more information and analysis, contact Press@SeatGeek.com.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

