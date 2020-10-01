Seatrade Cruise Virtual Announces Programming Line-Up

COLCHESTER, England, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seatrade Cruise Virtual(5-8 October 2020), slated to be the largest gathering of the cruise industry in 2020, announces programming highlights for its first-ever virtual conference. The four-day forum, themed “The New Cruise Journey,” will include an exclusive fireside chat between BBC World News and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), as well as its annual Professional Women in Cruise panel, spotlighting female leaders in the industry.
“Knowledge exchange is one of the most powerful tools we have to prepare for cruising’s comeback,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “Bringing together leading industry innovators for open conversations and invaluable insights at a pivotal time will serve the cruise community in identifying opportunities and solutions as we look ahead toward 2021.”
Programming highlights for Seatrade Cruise Virtual 2020 include:
ARMCHAIR CHAT | Recharting the Course:Inspiring Cruise Confidence Tuesday 6 October | 5:00 PM BST/12:00 PM EDT
BBC World News broadcast journalist Lucy Hockings and CLIA Global Chair Adam Goldstein, host an armchair chat about about how the cruise industry is helping the travel and tourism sector to forge a path towards long-term, sustainable recovery. While facing COVID-19 related challenges, how has the cruise industry used the pause in operations to identify and implement enhanced public health protocols, and propel sustainability tourism initiatives forward? This discussion will take a closer look at the cruise industry’s continuous evolution and responsible tourism best practices that make cruising a great way to experience the world.
PANEL | Professional Women in Cruise: Reflecting on Role Models Thursday 8 October | 3:30 PM BST/10:30 AM EDT
While navigating difficult times, it is more important than ever to have the support of a strong team of colleagues to help fuel aspiration and provide guidance. This panel brings together a thoughtful group of female professionals at different career stages to discuss the meaning and importance of having and being a role model.
Moderator: Anna Silva, Acting Assistant Director of Operations, Port Everglades Panelists:
Beth Hatt, Founder and Partner, Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence
Capt. Christine Klimkowski, Pilot Trainee, Southeast Alaska Pilots
Brooke Miles, Environmental Officer, Royal Caribbean International
Ingrid Quallo, Business Development Manager, LTH-Baas
PANEL | This Time Next Year: A no-holds-barred look into the crystal ball from some of cruising's most forward-thinking leaders Thursday 8 October | 5:00 PM BST/12:00 PM EDT
Take a holistic analysis into what cruising may look like a year from now. From key learnings gained in 2020 to anticipated challenges ahead, panellists will discuss the role of sustainability in recovery, traveller expectations, logistics and operations changes – plus fleet and destination offerings for voyages ahead.
