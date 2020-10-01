Seatrade Cruise Virtual Announces Programming Line-Up

COLCHESTER, England, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seatrade Cruise Virtual (5-8 October 2020), slated to be the largest gathering of the cruise industry in 2020, announces programming highlights for its first-ever virtual conference. The four-day forum, themed “The New Cruise Journey,” will include an exclusive fireside chat between BBC World News and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), as well as its annual Professional Women in Cruise panel, spotlighting female leaders in the industry.



“Knowledge exchange is one of the most powerful tools we have to prepare for cruising’s comeback,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “Bringing together leading industry innovators for open conversations and invaluable insights at a pivotal time will serve the cruise community in identifying opportunities and solutions as we look ahead toward 2021.”

Programming highlights for Seatrade Cruise Virtual 2020 include:

ARMCHAIR CHAT | Recharting the Course: Inspiring Cruise Confidence

Tuesday 6 October | 5:00 PM BST/12:00 PM EDT

BBC World News broadcast journalist Lucy Hockings and CLIA Global Chair Adam Goldstein, host an armchair chat about about how the cruise industry is helping the travel and tourism sector to forge a path towards long-term, sustainable recovery. While facing COVID-19 related challenges, how has the cruise industry used the pause in operations to identify and implement enhanced public health protocols, and propel sustainability tourism initiatives forward? This discussion will take a closer look at the cruise industry’s continuous evolution and responsible tourism best practices that make cruising a great way to experience the world.

PANEL | Professional Women in Cruise: Reflecting on Role Models

Thursday 8 October | 3:30 PM BST/10:30 AM EDT

While navigating difficult times, it is more important than ever to have the support of a strong team of colleagues to help fuel aspiration and provide guidance. This panel brings together a thoughtful group of female professionals at different career stages to discuss the meaning and importance of having and being a role model.

Moderator: Anna Silva, Acting Assistant Director of Operations, Port Everglades

Panelists:

Beth Hatt, Founder and Partner, Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence

Capt. Christine Klimkowski, Pilot Trainee, Southeast Alaska Pilots

Brooke Miles, Environmental Officer, Royal Caribbean International

Ingrid Quallo, Business Development Manager, LTH-Baas

PANEL | This Time Next Year: A no-holds-barred look into the crystal ball from some of cruising's most forward-thinking leaders

Thursday 8 October | 5:00 PM BST/12:00 PM EDT

Take a holistic analysis into what cruising may look like a year from now. From key learnings gained in 2020 to anticipated challenges ahead, panellists will discuss the role of sustainability in recovery, traveller expectations, logistics and operations changes – plus fleet and destination offerings for voyages ahead.

Moderator: Anne Kalosh, Editor, Seatrade Cruise News & Senior Associate Editor, Seatrade Cruise Review

Panelists:

Rick Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises USA

Dee Cooper, SVP Design and Customer Experience, Virgin Voyages

Jay Schneider, SVP Digital, Royal Caribbean Group

Alex Sharpe, President and CEO, Signature Travel Network

For additional information and a complete schedule of events, reference the Conference Agenda.

Registration Now Open

Seatrade Cruise Virtual offers flexible attendee registration options. For pricing options and to register, CLICK HERE.

To register as a member of the press, CLICK HERE.

To learn more about Seatrade Cruise Events visit seatradecruiseevents.com. Follow Seatrade Cruise on social media: @SeatradeCruise on Twitter and Instagram, and @SeatradeCruiseEvents on Facebook. #STCVirtual #STCTalks #STCGlobal #STCMed #STCEurope #STCAsia #STCAwards #STCME

SAVE THE DATE:

Seatrade Cruise Global | 12-15 April 2021 | Miami, USA

Seatrade Cruise Europe | 8-11 September 2021 | Hamburg, Germany

Seatrade Cruise Asia Pacific | Dates & Location TBC

About Seatrade Cruise

Serving the international cruise community since 1970, Seatrade Cruise is the industry’s leading platform for collaborating, innovating and connecting. Comprised of the largest cruise events and trades shows, news channels, virtual programming resources and coveted awards programs, the Seatrade Cruise portfolio reaches more than 20,000 professionals, 4,000 suppliers, 80 cruise line brands and 130 countries.

For more information on Seatrade Cruise Events visit www.seatradecruiseevents.com. For access to the latest news and industry updates visit www.seatrade-cruise.com.

Seatrade Cruise Events are organized by Informa Markets, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informarkets.com.





MEDIA CONTACT: FINN Partners Virginia Sheridan / Luz Castillo 954-422-3665 seatrade@finnpartners.com