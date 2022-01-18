Seattle Kraken Proudly Introduces First Official Team Dog, Davy Jones

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken and Canidae™, a premium pet food company, today announced the introduction of the team's official team dog, Davy Jones. The team dog is part of Candiae's partnership with the NHL and Oak View Group's Arena Alliance. Davy will serve as a community ambassador for the team and Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, as he embarks upon a journey to train as an Accredited Therapy Dog.

Davy, a four-month-old husky mix, was adopted from Dog Gone Seattle, a foster-based rescue organization in the Seattle area, and has already found his forever home with the family of Chris Scarborough, lead developer of the Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken app. As part of the partnership with Canidae, Davy will train with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and will make appearances at community events throughout the year, as well as periodical visits to the Kraken's hospital partner at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health when it is deemed safe to do so.

"We've always known that the NHL and their teams shared Canidae's passion for sustainability and goodness, on top of an enduring love of dogs," said Dana Paris, Chief Marketing Officer of Canidae. "So it was clear that a partnership with the Kraken, as well as Climate Pledge Arena, would align perfectly with our goal to spread Goodness across multiple avenues."

This new partnership is a natural extension of Canidae's Cycle of Goodness, which goes beyond sustainably produced, nutritionally-dense food for dogs and cats to promote Goodness for pets, people, and the planet. Canidae partners with regenerative farmers to support local producers and cut down on energy use and emissions, as well as nurturing the human/pet connection in other ways.

Davy's new office is at Climate Pledge Arena, the first zero-carbon arena in the world. In addition to focusing on removing fossil fuels from operations and water conservation, all food and beverage served at the arena is locally sourced from within 100 miles of the building. He'll also spend time at Kraken Community Iceplex where he'll be available to meet more fans!

"We're excited to welcome Davy Jones into the Seattle Kraken family, and proud to partner with Canidae to bring him on board," said Head Coach Dave Hakstol of the Seattle Kraken. He's a solid addition to the locker room and our community and we can't wait for everyone to get to know him."

Canidae's Cycle of Goodness focuses on three main tenets: Good for Pets, Good for People, Good for our Planet. This partnership is one of many steps Canidae is taking to deliver goodness to all, and will shine a spotlight on the incredible work that our furry friends can do as trained therapy dogs. For more information, please visit www.canidae.com. Davy made his official debut at the Kraken's January 17th game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

About Canidae Pet Food Company

From the first truckload of food delivered to the latest batch of pet food cooked in their Pet Nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, Canidae's story is one to be proud of. Canidae® was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for our dogs and cats and better for us all. They've been committed to quality ever since. That commitment is upheld today in more than just their nutrient-rich, premium pet food. It inspires everything they do, from the land they harvest and the farmers they work with, to the people they employ and the local pet food stores they partner with. All of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed high-quality and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Canidae is partnering with US farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices.

For more information, please visit www.canidae.com

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the first net Zero Carbon certified arena in the world. It serves as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net zero carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, is an industry first . Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will opened in October 2021. Learn More at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, playing their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

