News: Latest News
Seattle educators to vote Tuesday on deal to end strike

09/13/2022 | 01:52am EDT
(Reuters) - Seattle educators will vote on Tuesday on an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS) to end a strike over pay, staffing and mental health support, the school system said.

Almost 95% of the union, which groups more than 6,000 education workers in the state of Washington, voted this month to go on strike, canceling the first day of school for the district's 47,000 students.

The agreement for a three-year contract adds to baseline mental health staffing and provides for a pay increase, the Seattle Education Association (SEA) said late on Monday.

"Ratifying the tentative agreement is part of our democratic union processes," it said in a statement, adding that the deal would be limited to members until it was ratified.

In a separate statement, SPS said the labor union would review the proposed contract and vote on Tuesday whether to lift the strike and provide an update on the start of school.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
