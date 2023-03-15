Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC - Theale, England-headquartered producer of seaweed ingredients for animal feed - Plans initial public offering of shares on AIM market in London on March 29. Provides no target for funds to be raised in the IPO, nor market capitalisation of company. The IPO will be led by finnCap Ltd as broker and nominated adviser. Founded in 2005, Ocean Harvest operates mostly in Binh Duong Province in Vietnam, but also has operations in Galway, Ireland. It has 40 full-time employees.

"Harvested seaweeds are transported to the group's facility in Vietnam where they are processed into OceanFeed [brand] feed ingredients for multiple species of animals," Ocean Harvest explains. "The directors estimate that the group has spent over EUR20 million to date in research and development and commercialising its products."

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

