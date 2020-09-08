Log in
Sebastian Brunner Communications : First results in the process to sell participations of Wirecard Sales International - Investors show strong interest in Romanian, Indonesian and Vietnamese subsidiaries - Sales processes for other Asian subsidiaries to start soon

09/08/2020 | 04:40am EDT


DGAP-Media / 08.09.2020 / 10:37

Press Release

Rechtsanwalt Dr. Michael Jaffé
Insolvency administrator of Wirecard Sales International GmbH, Aschheim, Germany

 

First Results in the process to sell participations of WDSI in the interest of the creditors:

Investors show strong interest in Romanian, Indonesian and Vietnamese subsidiaries

Sales processes for other Asian subsidiaries to start soon

Aschheim/Munich, September 08, 2020: After the opening of insolvency proceedings over the estate of Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH the insolvency administrator appointed by the Munich Insolvency Court, Dr Michael Jaffé further pursued the restructuring and sale of the international subsidiaries of Wirecard group held by Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH.

Several investors are competing in the auction process for the acquisition of all shares in Wirecard Romania SA. The insolvency administrator expects final bids next week.

Strong interest is also shown by potential investors in PT Wirecard Technologies Indonesia, PT Prima Vista Solusi (both Jakarta, Indonesia) and Wirecard (Vietnam) Company Limited. The insolvency administrator has already received several indicative bids for these companies.

Further sales processes regarding the Asian subsidiaries of Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH will start soon.

In this context the insolvency administrator has appointed a Chief Restructuring Officer with Wirecard Asia Holding Pte. Ltd. and Wirecard Singapore Pte. Ltd. in order to lead the restructuring and sales efforts in Singapore, pending approval of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Manpower.

"We are glad to see that there is interest in the market for the subsidiaries of WDSI. Therefore, we will continue our sales efforts in the best interest for WDSI's creditors", said the insolvency administrator Dr Michael Jaffé.

Press contact for the insolvency administrator
Sebastian Brunner
Tel.: +49175/5604673
E-Mail: sebastian.brunner@brunner-communications.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Sebastian Brunner Communications
Key word(s): Finance

08.09.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1128507  08.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1128507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
