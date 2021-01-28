Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seclore : Launches Data-Centric Security for Microsoft Teams

01/28/2021 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Organizations adopting Microsoft 365 in the cloud can seamlessly access, share, and download protected documents from Microsoft Teams for secure collaboration.

Seclore, provider of the industry’s first, open Data-Centric Security Platform, today announced seamless integration with Microsoft Teams. Organizations with a remote workforce that rely on Microsoft Teams for a centralized workplace for collaboration, can add best-in-class Encryption and Rights Management to ensure automatic protection of sensitive data shared and accessed from Microsoft Teams.

Seclore for Microsoft 365 offering allows organizations to automatically add persistent, granular usage controls to sensitive documents worked on in Microsoft Teams channels. All documents within a Teams workspace are automatically protected. Users can open a protected document in Microsoft Teams directly to their desktop applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc., and then make edits and save back the document to Microsoft Teams. This seamless user experience allows organizations to add security to sensitive documents without impacting productivity or collaboration.

“Today, the corporate office is no longer surrounded by four walls, making collaboration through Microsoft Teams the lifeblood of business, but also an Achilles heel,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. “The rapid acceleration of work-from-home due to outside forces makes security and control over sensitive and regulatory data, traveling outside the corporate perimeter, more important now than ever before.”

Key features include:

  • Automatic data protection of sensitive documents when uploaded to Microsoft Teams channels
  • Leveraging Policy Federation to extend security policies defined in Microsoft 365 to downloaded documents from Microsoft Teams
  • Shared and downloaded documents from Microsoft Teams travel with persistent, granular access and usage controls, wherever they travel
  • One-click user file access in desktop applications when using an installed agent
  • Seamless agentless access of protected documents shared from Microsoft Teams on any browser
  • Automatically modifying or revoking access on a protected document when permissions are changed in Microsoft Teams via Policy Federation, even after it's downloaded or shared

Blog: Collaborating in Microsoft Teams is the New Meeting Room – Top 5 Reasons to Use Seclore for Security

“The exponential growth of Microsoft 365 is driven by employees interfacing and collaborating with colleagues, partners, and vendors in Microsoft Teams, making protection of sensitive data being shared critical,” said Abhijit Tannu. “Extending Seclore’s data-centric protection to documents in Microsoft Teams solves the security challenge of safely collaborating, regardless of location or device being used.”

The Microsoft Teams integration is available. Please contact your Seclore representative or partner to find out licensing options.

About Seclore

Seclore offers the market’s first open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization’s boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 2000 companies and government organizations in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pADVANCED MANUFACTURING : unlocking a future-proof EU Industri...
PU
12:22pFormer Accenture Digital Group CEO, Mike Sutcliff, joins mce Advisory Board
BU
12:22pDGAP-PVR : Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
12:22pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:21pPRESS RELEASE : Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Consortium of Apax Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Summit Partners, GP Bullhound and the Founders on the Sale of Signavio GmbH to SAP SE
DJ
12:21pWILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP : Willkie advises Consortium of Apax Partners, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Summit Partners, GP Bullhound and the Founders on the Sale of Signavio GmbH to SAP SE
EQ
12:20pEUROPE : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce
RE
12:20pSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : Ferragamo sales fall amid talk of management overhaul
RE
12:20pBELDEN : Do You Know What's Printed on Your Cable...
PU
12:20pDISCOVERY : ‘NKOTB' STAR JONATHAN KNIGHT BRINGS HIS RENO EXPERTISE TO NEW HGTV SERIES ‘FARMHOUSE FIXER' PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, AT 9 PM ET/PT
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : GameStop stock retreats as Reddit rally runs into trading restrictions
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5European stocks close higher on Wall St, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ