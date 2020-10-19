Seclore : and McAfee Partner to Provide Data Protection in the Cloud and Beyond

Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform (DCSP) and McAfee MVISION Cloud integrate to provide continuous protection of data in the cloud and to uncontrolled and unmonitored personal devices for the distributed workforce

Seclore announced today that it will now provide a joint offering, combining its data-centric security technology with McAfee MVISION Cloud. This integration brings together the best of breed technologies in their respective fields.

This integrated offering helps discover, tag, protect, and track confidential information within the enterprise and outside. Together, Seclore and McAfee have answered the most common question for enterprises adopting the cloud with a distributed workforce and external agencies, i.e., "What happens to my data on the cloud when it gets out of the cloud?"

Seclore and McAfee have had a long-standing joint offering for endpoint on-premise data protection. The new integrated release with McAfee MVISION Cloud enhances these same protections to cloud services such as Microsoft 365 SharePoint and OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, and Box.

McAfee MVISION Cloud's leading Data Loss Prevention service identifies data that is important to customers, such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI) data, Health Insurance Portability and Availability Act (HIPAA), Intellectual Property, and other important types of data.

McAfee then instructs Seclore to protect this data in-place with encryption, tagging, and Data Rights Management (DRM) required by the customer's policies. Once the data has been secured with Seclore, it then carries a persistent policy even when it leaves the cloud service.

"This integration is available now and addresses one of the key scenarios for enterprises and completes the 'no matter where' promise of McAfee's data protection offerings. We are excited to take this partnership with Seclore to the next level," said Rajiv Gupta, SVP of the Cloud Security Business Unit at McAfee.

"With an increasing number of home workers and rising collaboration with external agencies, this combination of the best-of-breed technologies could not have come at a better time. Enterprises can now be assured that their sensitive information can only be accessed by approved people within or outside the enterprise. We are excited to deliver the combined powers of discovery, protection, and tracking of sensitive information to all of McAfee customers and partners worldwide," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore.

Benefits of combining McAfee MVISION Cloud with Seclore Rights Management include:

Automated protection based on detection – The combined solutions automatically detect, protect, and track sensitive information wherever it travels or resides without user intervention to ensure security gaps are consistently closed.

– The combined solutions automatically detect, protect, and track sensitive information wherever it travels or resides without user intervention to ensure security gaps are consistently closed. Incident Management Framework – When data is discovered in cloud services, McAfee MVISION Cloud records the incident and remediation actions. This operationalizes the solution for proper reporting and compliance needs.

– When data is discovered in cloud services, McAfee MVISION Cloud records the incident and remediation actions. This operationalizes the solution for proper reporting and compliance needs. Persistent, dynamic & granular usage controls – Enables enterprises to control WHO (people, groups) can access information, WHAT (view, edit, print, cut/paste) each person can do, WHEN (dates, timespan), and from WHERE (devices, networks) as well as change these controls post distribution.

– Enables enterprises to control WHO (people, groups) can access information, WHAT (view, edit, print, cut/paste) each person can do, WHEN (dates, timespan), and from WHERE (devices, networks) as well as change these controls post distribution. Ease of use – The ability to automatically protect a document based on an MVISION Cloud policy ensures confidential information is safeguarded from accidental or malicious activities. Recipients can access protected files from any device and any browser, making it easy to engage in secure collaboration.

– The ability to automatically protect a document based on an MVISION Cloud policy ensures confidential information is safeguarded from accidental or malicious activities. Recipients can access protected files from any device and any browser, making it easy to engage in secure collaboration. Usage tracking for compliance – Organizations can track and report all activities performed on documents to facilitate compliance with data privacy regulations, including unauthorized attempts to open documents.

﻿About Seclore:

Seclore offers the market's first open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 2000 organizations in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security and compliance objectives. Seclore is a Platinum sponsor at McAfee MPower Digital 2020.

About McAfee:

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

