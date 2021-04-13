Seclore : Achieves Phenomenal Growth in Data-Centric Security Adoption, Expands Executive Team

Seclore, provider of the industry’s first open Data-Centric Security Platform, today announced a record year of growth and momentum. Key metrics for new customer acquisition, retention, and usage hit an all-time high for the company, driven by large organizations and government agencies acknowledging the need for security to become data-centric.

Enterprise adoption of cloud services is experiencing a record acceleration, which drives security and privacy concerns. These security concerns are highlighted by organizations expanding their cloud applications to employees working from home and external agencies. Combined with these new concerns are the increasing and more punitive privacy regulations creating a perfect storm for security professionals.

“The need for data-centric security has never been greater as organizations look to meet privacy regulations for personal data in the cloud,” stated Vishal Gupta, CEO at Seclore. “Our success speaks to the dedication of our team, as well as our customers and partners. We look forward to continuing our momentum in 2021, by launching innovative new offerings to speed deployment, automate security, and reduce IT administration, ensuring customers’ sensitive data is protected 24/7 in the cloud.”

Coming on the heels of Seclore’s record growth, the company announced:

More than 50 active 10,000 user deployments, of which 15+ deployments have more than 50,000 users

Maintained over 100% net retention rate of customers for five years in a row

Usage of Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform has risen by more than 100% in the last 12 months, fueled by enhanced support for Microsoft 365, including the recent release for Microsoft Teams.

Employee growth across global locations in North America, Europe, and Asia grew by nearly 15%, and CEO approval on Glassdoor maintained a 98% approval rate

North America has been growing twice as fast as other regions, driven by Fortune 100 companies choosing Seclore to protect their sensitive data

Winner of the 2020 BFSI Leadership award for Best Data Security for Microsoft 365

Industry-leading rating for Rights Management by customers receiving 4.7 stars from Gartner Peer-to-Peer Insights

The company also expanded its executive leadership to add industry leader Vishal Gauri as President of the Americas. Vishal is an accomplished leader and a prolific innovator with a track record of starting and building successful businesses. In his earlier roles, he has been President at Nagarro (NA9.F), led strategy at Incedo, and has co-founded IvyCap Ventures, a VC firm guided by an entrepreneur-centric investment approach.

“I am very excited to be joining the Seclore leadership team,” stated Vishal Gauri. “Data-centric security is at an inflection point, and Seclore is poised to take leadership in the rapidly growing market. I look forward to guiding the next phase of our growth and continue our relentless focus on providing best-of-breed data security to our customers.”

About Seclore

Seclore offers the market’s first open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization’s boundaries. The ability to automate the data-centric security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 2000 companies and government organizations in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

