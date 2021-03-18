Second Additional Financing for Girls' Education and Women's Empowerment and Livelihood Project - COVID 19 Scale-up of Social Cash

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.