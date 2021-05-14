Second-Annual Exabeam Cybersecurity Scholarship Program to Award $10,000 and Internship to First-Place Winner

Program designed to recognize and cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, will grant two scholarships in total

Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, today announced its second-annual Exabeam Cybersecurity Scholarship Program, an initiative designed to support the next generation of professionals in pursuing an education and career in the security field. The scholarship program will award the first-place winner a paid internship in the department of their choice in addition to $10,000. The runner up will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarship program supports Exabeam’s broader, value-based initiatives Exabeam Cares and the CommUNITY Council, aiming to invest in various philanthropic efforts focused on education, diversity and inclusion.

“Our overarching mission is to take the burden off of security teams’ shoulders. We want to remove the obstacles of outdated technology, rigid mindsets, and talent shortages to make security success the norm,” said Nir Polak, CEO, Exabeam. “As part of our commitment to shrinking the cybersecurity skills gap and helping companies combat evolving cyberthreats, we are excited to invest in students who share our passion for creating a more inclusive environment in order to find innovative solutions that address the cybersecurity challenges of the future.”

In the face of rising cyberthreat levels since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Exabeam’s 2020 State of the SOC report revealed that 40% of companies are understaffed -- putting additional strain on security teams. The 12-week internship during Spring 2022 will give the winner an opportunity to work alongside dedicated cybersecurity experts in a fast-paced, collaborative, and exciting environment that will help them grow professionally and prepare for a real-world career.

To participate, applicants must submit academic transcripts along with a 5-minute video between May 13 and July 30, 2021. Instructions can be found on the scholarship web page. The video should cover the following:

What - or who - inspired you to pursue a career in cybersecurity?

Why is it important for the cybersecurity industry to increase its diversity?

Describe any contributions you have made to the cybersecurity field, i.e., volunteer work, personal stories, and any other relevant hobbies or extracurricular activities and what they mean to you.

Tell us why you are the best candidate to receive this scholarship / internship.

Describe your personal and educational background and what department you’d like to complete your internship in if you were to be awarded it.

Potential winners will be selected based on academic achievements, contributions, video clarity and the response to Exabeam’s value-based questions.

The Exabeam Cybersecurity Scholarship Program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 16 years of age or older at the time of application and who are currently enrolled (or have been accepted to enroll) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher learning (e.g., college or university) with a minimum 3.0 grade point average. To learn more, visit https://www.exabeam.com/scholarship/.

