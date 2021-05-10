Second Annual “A Pint for Kim” Blood Drive Breaks State Record for Largest Single-Day Drive in Illinois

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second annual “A Pint for Kim” Blood Drive broke their own state record today for the largest single-day, single-location blood drive in the state of Illinois. The event, which was sponsored by JA Air Center at Aurora Airport and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, attracted more than 1,000 people and secured more than 500 pints of blood in honor of Kim Sandford, a Naperville resident who lost her battle with a rare cancer last year. Kim’s family started the movement at Kim’s suggestion in the final month of her life after she received more than 40 blood transfusions that gave her precious time with her husband, two young sons and family.

“Kim was always one to give back and to think of others before herself,” said Kathleen Benedyk, Kim’s sister. “This year’s blood drive was a shining example of the lasting impact she had and the kindness she tried to spread to anyone and everyone she met. We miss her terribly, but this event connects us to her and helps to give her pain and suffering meaning.”

In addition to Saturday’s event, Cubs players and Marquee Sports Network employees helped kick off the drive and raise awareness for the importance of life saving blood donations by signing up to give a pint via a mobile blood drive outside of iconic Wrigley Field. Currently, the San Diego chargers hold the Guinness Book of World Record for the largest single blood drive, but A Pint for Kim organizers have their sights on breaking that record with the help of some other beloved Chicago sports teams in the next few years.

“We hope to be able to bring home the Guinness Book of World Record to Chicago with the help of some of our loved Chicago sports teams,” said Caroline Hamilton, Kim’s Cousin who helped organize the event. “It was so wonderful to see the Marquee Sports Network and Cubs players rally around a cause so important to my sister and our family. It truly is a life-saving gift.”

This year’s record-breaking event was thanks to the generous donation of space from JA Air at Aurora airport, which allowed enough room for 50 donation beds in one of their airport hangers along with space for entertainment and food provided by local food trucks all the while still social distancing. JA Air also provided free plane rides throughout the day for attendees. Donors and guests enjoyed live music, the rarest car collection in Illinois featuring one of four Bugatti Chiron’s in the country, as well as more than $25,000 in raffle prizes generously donated by companies from across the country.

“We are trying to change what people think when they think of a blood drive,” said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s other sister who helped plan the event. “Over 1,500 lives were saved and that is something worth celebrating! We want this to become a permanent fixture on everyone’s calendar the day before Mother’s Day, and then hopefully people are inspired to become year round donors.”

More than a third of all blood donations go to help cancer patients, according to Versiti. For more information on Kim’s story, the A Pint for Kim movement, or how to donate blood, please visit www.apintforkim.com or A Pint for Kim on Facebook and Instagram.

