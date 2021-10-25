NEWS RELEASE

Second Best Volume Day in MGEX History

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), announces that Friday, October 22nd, 2021 was the second best volume day in history with a total of 36,900 contracts, merely missing the first place spot by 491 contracts. Having its best volume day, SPIKES® Futures contributed 22,872 contracts to the total. This is the 11th entry into the top-25 daily exchange volume record book for 2021.

In conjunction with these achievements, it was also the best electronic volume day in MGEX history with a total of 36,173 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest was 96,311 contracts, which is 21% higher compared to this time last year. Total monthly volume for October currently sits at 316,886 contracts.

About MGEX

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes. MGEX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings which also owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

