Second Best Volume Day in MGEX History

10/25/2021 | 11:24am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Phone: 800.827.4746

Fax: 612.339.1155

Email: marketing@mgex.com

October 25, 2021

Contact: Jesse Marie Green (612) 321-7122

Second Best Volume Day in MGEX History

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), announces that Friday, October 22nd, 2021 was the second best volume day in history with a total of 36,900 contracts, merely missing the first place spot by 491 contracts. Having its best volume day, SPIKES® Futures contributed 22,872 contracts to the total. This is the 11th entry into the top-25 daily exchange volume record book for 2021.

In conjunction with these achievements, it was also the best electronic volume day in MGEX history with a total of 36,173 contracts traded. At the close of market, open interest was 96,311 contracts, which is 21% higher compared to this time last year. Total monthly volume for October currently sits at 316,886 contracts.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

About MGEX

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes. MGEX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings which also owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

130 Grain Exchange Building 400 South 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55415-1413

mgex@mgex.com800.827.4746 612.321.7101 Fax: 612.339.1155 equal opportunity employer

MGEX - The Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS