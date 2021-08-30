Log in
Second China-Africa economic, trade expo set for September

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
CHANGSHA - China will hold the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province, from Sept 26 to 29, with a slew of online and offline activities.

The fair, with the theme 'New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments,' will invite six African countries including Kenya and Rwanda as the guests of honor, the organizer said at a press briefing on Aug 30.

So far, over 9,700 people have signed up for the expo, including those from African embassies in China, international organizations, as well as Chinese enterprises.

During the expo, 12 forums and economic and trade talks will be held in key and emerging areas of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, including cooperation on food and agricultural products, medical and health development, and infrastructure and financial cooperation.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the expo will build a cloud platform to hold online conferences, exhibitions and transactions.

A report on China-Africa economic and trade relations is expected to be released at the expo.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
