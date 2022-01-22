Second Community Agriculture Resource Management and Competitiveness Project - P133705

The Second Community Agricultural Resource Management and Competitiveness Project for Armenia objective is to: (i) improve productivity and sustainability of pasture and livestock systems in targeted communities; and (ii) increase the marketed production from selected livestock and high value agri-food value chains. The project consists of 4 components: (1) Component 1: Community/Pasture Livestock Management System The component's objective is to...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More