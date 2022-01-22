Second Community Agriculture Resource Management and Competitiveness Project - P133705

The Second Community Agricultural Resource Management and Competitiveness Project for Armenia objective is to: (i) improve productivity and sustainability of pasture and livestock systems in targeted communities; and (ii) increase the marketed production from selected livestock and high value agri-food value chains. The project consists of 4 components: (1) Component 1: Community/Pasture Livestock Management System The component's objective is to...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:23:04 UTC.