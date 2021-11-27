Second District Heating Efficiency Improvement Project - P172668

The objective of the Second District Heating Efficiency Improvement Project for Moldova is to increase the efficiency of the District Heating system in Chisinau. The Project has three components. 1. Optimization of Heat and Electricity Generation component This component will finance modernization of Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) Source-1 and installation of new cogeneration units based on gas engines (GEs), including electrical connections...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

