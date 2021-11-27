Log in
Second District Heating Efficiency Improvement Project - P172668

11/27/2021 | 01:40am EST
The objective of the Second District Heating Efficiency Improvement Project for Moldova is to increase the efficiency of the District Heating system in Chisinau. The Project has three components. 1. Optimization of Heat and Electricity Generation component This component will finance modernization of Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) Source-1 and installation of new cogeneration units based on gas engines (GEs), including electrical connections...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
