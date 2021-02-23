Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel Appointed to the Newly Formed Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council

02/23/2021 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada launched the Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council and has appointed Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, as one of its members.

The Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council (Advisory Council) is a key component of the Food Policy for Canada and will bring together 24 experts and stakeholders from a variety of sectors, including the agriculture and food sector, health, academia, and non-profit organizations.

The Advisory Council will provide a critical forum to engage food, community and agriculture leaders on how we can collectively build a better food system for all Canadians, and will provide advice to the Minister on current and emerging issues.

“I am honoured to have been selected for this important task of ensuring that every Canadian has access to delicious and nutritious food,” says Nikkel, “It’s been my life’s work for over two decades and I’m excited to have the opportunity to effect real change for the people in this country.”

Lori is passionate about improving our food system and working for a future without food loss and waste where everyone can have access to the food they need. As the CEO at Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food recovery charity, she led the recovery and redistribution of more than 22.3 million pounds of healthy, unsold food to non-profits across Canada in the last year.

About Second Harvest
Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and expert in perishable food recovery. Every year food rescue expands to include more farms, manufacturers, distributors and retail. They work with thousands of businesses across the food supply chain, reducing the amount of edible food going to waste, which in turn stops millions of pounds of greenhouse gases from damaging our environment. The food Second Harvest recovers is redirected to social service organizations and schools, ensuring people have access to the good food they need to be healthy and strong. Second Harvest is a global thought leader and continually innovates processes and shares methods to create a better future for everyone. https://secondharvest.ca/

For more information or to schedule an interview:
Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing and Communications, Second Harvest
E: ashleyh@secondharvest.ca        M: 416-625-6773


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pLANDSTAR SYSTEM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of (form 10-K)
AQ
03:38pOil settles mixed amid post-storm uncertainty
RE
03:38pXPERI : Stands Alongside Human Rights Campaign
PU
03:38pGALWAY METALS : Announces $12 million bought deal private placement financing
PU
03:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds MGLN, SMTX, FLIR, and TCF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03:37pOSHKOSH : Usps selects oshkosh defense for next generation delivery vehicle fleet
BU
03:37pALPHABET : Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in equity financing
RE
03:36pBERGENBIO ASA : Board approval of 2020 annual financial statement
AQ
03:34pGROWGENERATION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
4Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
5PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ