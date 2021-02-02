Log in
Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel selected as one of the Top 25 Women of Influence of 2021

02/02/2021
TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, is thrilled to announced that our CEO Lori Nikkel has been selected as one of the Top 25 Women of Influence™ of 2021. She will join the other honourees at the Top 25 Women of Influence Virtual Awards Ceremony on March 10.

Nikkel is being recognized for her 20 years of leadership in food recovery – from volunteering at a school nutrition program as a young mom to bringing food rescue technology coast to coast during the pandemic. Last year, Second Harvest kept more than 22 million pounds of surplus food from going to landfill and redistributed it to communities in need.

“I am delighted to have been selected for the Top 25 Women of Influence award and honoured to be in such incredible company,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “I am being personally recognized but my story shows that the work of rescuing food can be undertaken by everyone – that’s how I hope I can influence Canadians.”

She joins other notable Canadian women in the award, including Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara, Kluane Adamek, Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief, and Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Learn more here: https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/2021/02/02/lori-nikkel/

To purchase tickets for the Top 25 Women of Influence Virtual Awards Ceremony on March 10, go to https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/top-25/. Use code Top252021 at checkout for a special ticket price.

About Second Harvest
Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and expert in perishable food recovery. Every year food rescue expands to include more farms, manufacturers, distributors and retail. They work with thousands of businesses across the food supply chain, reducing the amount of edible food going to waste, which in turn stops millions of pounds of greenhouse gases from damaging our environment. The food Second Harvest recovers is redirected to social service organizations and schools, ensuring people have access to the good food they need to be healthy and strong. Second Harvest is a global thought leader and continually innovates processes and shares methods to create a better future for everyone. https://secondharvest.ca/

For more information or to schedule an interview:
Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing and Communications, Second Harvest
E: ashleyh@secondharvest.ca       M: 416-625-6773


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
