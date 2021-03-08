Log in
Second Harvest and Uber Freight extend partnership to continue mass food distribution across Canada

03/08/2021 | 01:11pm EST
TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, announced that its partnership with Uber Freight will continue until the end of June 2021. An often invisible gap in charitable food distribution, access to safe and efficient freight transport has been core to Second Harvest’s ability to rescue and redistribute healthy food throughout the pandemic.

What started as a partnership in April 2020 to move donated potatoes from Toronto to communities across Ontario as part of Uber Freight’s Move What Matters Campaign, has resulted in more than 80 in-kind freight trips transported by Uber Freight carriers. Since April 2020, Uber Freight’s support has ensured that over 3 million pounds of good food and crucial resources reached Second Harvest’s community hubs across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

“The challenge of getting healthy food to northern and remote communities, especially perishable foods like produce, eggs, beef, chicken and other proteins, has always been immense, and COVID has added even more urgency to finding new ways to take on that challenge,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “Our partnership with Uber Freight has enabled us to ship millions of pounds of food across the country, including remote and fly-in communities, and we are grateful to have their support at this crucial time.”

“In a challenging year, Second Harvest has continued to find new and innovative ways to deliver food and resources to communities,” said Laura Miller, Head of Public Policy and Communications, Uber Canada. “We’re honoured to work with Second Harvest, and play a small role in this important work of providing meals to Canadians across the country.”

About Second Harvest
Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/.

About Uber Freight Canada
Uber Freight is moving the trucking industry forward by offering more ways for the industry to work together. Our platform connects carriers to the right loads and shippers to nationwide capacity. Groundbreaking tools bypass traditional roadblocks to efficiency and open new avenues to success. Transparency and access to opportunity help build confidence for everyone. By creating a better roadmap for shippers and carriers to operate with each other, we all move ahead. For more, visit uberfreight.com 

For media inquiries:
Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing & Communications
C: 416-625-6773
ashleyh@secondharvest.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
