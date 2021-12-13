Second Harvest rescues and redistributes 5.5M pounds of food and critical resources with Uber Freight and its Shipper Platform

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing food to people in need across Canada’s vast geography is a daunting challenge but through a partnership with Uber Freight as their in-kind logistics partner, Second Harvest is celebrating a major milestone: it has delivered over 5.5 million pounds of surplus food and critical resources, delivering 180 shipments to more than 20 communities across four provinces since April 2020.



The partnership between Second Harvest and Uber Freight started in 2020 when Uber Freight chose Second Harvest as its designated charitable partner for Canada.

Recently, Second Harvest began using Uber Freight’s new Shipper Platform, which launched in Canada this May, to coordinate food deliveries to Sault Ste. Marie and St. Thomas, ON. The Shipper Platform enables shippers like Second Harvest to create and tender loads with just a few clicks, get instant price quotes generated in real-time from Uber Freight’s network of carriers, and have real-time freight tracking with automatic notifications.

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and works with thousands of businesses across the food supply chain, reducing the amount of edible food going to waste, which in turn stops millions of pounds of greenhouse gases from damaging the environment. The food Second Harvest recovers is redirected to social service organizations and non-profit food programs, ensuring that people have access to the good food they need.

“The Shipper Platform has been an excellent supplement to our logistics. It’s very straightforward and easy to use,” said Winston Rosser, Director of Food Procurement at Second Harvest. “We’ve also benefited from Uber Freight’s people, as well as the platform. Seeing up close how a game-changing transportation broker operates has given us valuable insights as Second Harvest has scaled nationally.”

Using the Shipper Platform, Second Harvest shipped over 16,500 pounds of food, including more than 7,000 pounds of frozen chicken, from Toronto and delivered them to United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District. United Way SSM will distribute the food to its partner agencies through the Harvest Algoma food hub.

“Our thanks to Second Harvest and Uber Freight for making this delivery possible,” said Gary Vipond of United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District. “Through their coordinated efforts, we will be able to provide food hampers and some relief to over 1,500 people who have been hit hard by the economic toll of the pandemic.”

Second Harvest also used Uber Freight’s Shipper Platform to deliver 43,000 pounds of food to Harvest Hands St. Thomas, ON which supported 70 agencies and 1,625 people.

“We are so grateful to Second Harvest and their food donor partners for helping to fill up cupboards and plates in our community with this amazing quantity and variety of food, and thanks to Uber Freight for going the extra mile,” said Jim Collins of Harvest Hands Canada.

“Transporting perishable food is a race against time and adding to the urgency is the fact that food donations can happen anytime, anywhere. We always want to be ready to get that healthy food to people who need it, particularly in more remote communities,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “We needed a logistics solution flexible enough to handle those variables and working with Uber Freight has made moving millions of pounds of food a lot easier.”

"At Uber Freight, our mission is to simplify the movement of goods that help communities thrive," said Raman Paulovich, General Manager, Uber Freight Canada. "We are proud that our Shipper Platform is empowering these important community agencies to build capacity, do their work more effectively and reach more people.”

