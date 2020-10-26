Second Quarter 2020 Air Fare Drops to New Low as Passenger Numbers Decline

Inflation-Adjusted Air Fares

Second Quarter 2020 fare ($259):

Compared to All Second Quarters: Down 49.1% from the highest 2Q fare, $509 in 1999.

Compared to All Quarters: Down 50.0% from the highest fare for any quarter, $518 in 1Q 1999.

Start of BTS records: Down 48.8% from 1Q 1995 ($505).

Recent high: Down 39.3% from 1Q 2015 ($427).

Recent low: Down 22.6% from 1Q 2020 ($334).

All-time low: Down 22.6% from the previous low 1Q 2020 ($334).

All-time second-quarter low: Down 27.4% from the previous low 2Q 2018 ($357).

Other Revenue: In recent years, airlines have increasingly obtained additional revenue from passenger fees, as well as from other sources. U.S. passenger airlines collected 67.6% of total operating revenue of $30.5 billion from passenger fares during the first six months of 2020, down from 88.5% in 1990.

Second Quarter 2020 fare ($259):

Trend: Down 23.0% from 1Q 2020 ($336)

Compared to All Second Quarters: Down 35.6% from the highest 2Q fare, $402 in 2014

Compared to All Quarters: Down 35.6% from the highest fare for any quarter, $402 in 2Q 2014

Start of BTS records: Down 12.8% from 1Q 1995 ($297) (compared to 68.8% consumer price increase)

Recent low: Down 22.9% from 3Q 2017 ($336)

Recent high: Down 33.6% from 1Q 2015 ($390)

All-time low: Down 3.9% from 3Q 1996 ($269)

All-time second-quarter low: Down 6.1% from 2Q 1996 ($276).

Fares by Airport

Highest: 39 airports with 100,000-499,999 originating passengers ($259)

Lowest: 44 airports with 16,000-49,999 originating passengers ($249)

Additional data: see Top 100 Airports or All Airports. Third Quarter 2020 average fare data will be released Jan. 19.

Standard error: Results for average fares are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. Averages for airports with smaller samples may be less reliable.

Note: Results for average fares are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. For Q2 2020 results based on all itinerary fares, the standard error is 0.39 and the median fare is $207.64. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $258.24 to $259.51. For results based on round-trip fares, the standard error is 0.61 and the median fare is $256.87. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $309.69 to $311.71. For results based on one-way fares, the standard error is 0.45 and the median fare is $182.06. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $219.55 to $221.01.