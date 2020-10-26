Log in
Second Quarter 2020 Air Fare Drops to New Low as Passenger Numbers Decline

10/26/2020 | 11:20am EDT
Inflation-Adjusted Air Fares
Second Quarter 2020 fare ($259):
Compared to All Second Quarters: Down 49.1% from the highest 2Q fare, $509 in 1999.
Compared to All Quarters: Down 50.0% from the highest fare for any quarter, $518 in 1Q 1999.
Start of BTS records: Down 48.8% from 1Q 1995 ($505).
Recent high: Down 39.3% from 1Q 2015 ($427).
Recent low: Down 22.6% from 1Q 2020 ($334).
All-time low: Down 22.6% from the previous low 1Q 2020 ($334).
All-time second-quarter low: Down 27.4% from the previous low 2Q 2018 ($357).

Other Revenue: In recent years, airlines have increasingly obtained additional revenue from passenger fees, as well as from other sources. U.S. passenger airlines collected 67.6% of total operating revenue of $30.5 billion from passenger fares during the first six months of 2020, down from 88.5% in 1990.

Second Quarter 2020 fare ($259):
Trend: Down 23.0% from 1Q 2020 ($336)
Compared to All Second Quarters: Down 35.6% from the highest 2Q fare, $402 in 2014
Compared to All Quarters: Down 35.6% from the highest fare for any quarter, $402 in 2Q 2014
Start of BTS records: Down 12.8% from 1Q 1995 ($297) (compared to 68.8% consumer price increase)
Recent low: Down 22.9% from 3Q 2017 ($336)
Recent high: Down 33.6% from 1Q 2015 ($390)
All-time low: Down 3.9% from 3Q 1996 ($269)
All-time second-quarter low: Down 6.1% from 2Q 1996 ($276).

Fares by Airport

Highest: 39 airports with 100,000-499,999 originating passengers ($259)
Lowest: 44 airports with 16,000-49,999 originating passengers ($249)

Additional data: see Top 100 Airports or All Airports. Third Quarter 2020 average fare data will be released Jan. 19.

Standard error: Results for average fares are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. Averages for airports with smaller samples may be less reliable.

Note: Results for average fares are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. For Q2 2020 results based on all itinerary fares, the standard error is 0.39 and the median fare is $207.64. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $258.24 to $259.51. For results based on round-trip fares, the standard error is 0.61 and the median fare is $256.87. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $309.69 to $311.71. For results based on one-way fares, the standard error is 0.45 and the median fare is $182.06. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $219.55 to $221.01.

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 15:19:05 UTC

