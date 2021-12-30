Second Rural Transport Improvement Project - P123828

The objective of the Second Rural Transport Improvement Project is: to improve rural accessibility in project areas (covering 26 districts) and strengthen institutional capacity for sustainable rural road maintenance. The Additional Financing and Restructuring will support scale-up of the scope of activities that were covered under the parent project with the aim at enhancing development impact in the project area by providing climate resilient rehabilitation...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 15:46:06 UTC.