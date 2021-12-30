Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second Rural Transport Improvement Project - P123828

12/30/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The objective of the Second Rural Transport Improvement Project is: to improve rural accessibility in project areas (covering 26 districts) and strengthen institutional capacity for sustainable rural road maintenance. The Additional Financing and Restructuring will support scale-up of the scope of activities that were covered under the parent project with the aim at enhancing development impact in the project area by providing climate resilient rehabilitation...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 15:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aVIEWPOINT : Canadian propane exports set to rise in 2022
PU
11:27aARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : Section 19(a) – December 2021
PU
11:27aVIEWPOINT : Refined vegoils to feed into 2022 RD supply
PU
11:27aTRAVEL WITH CONFIDENCE : 6 things to know about Delta's continued cleanliness commitment
PU
11:27aHAWKINS : Completes 6th Acquisition in 18 months with addition of NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc.
PU
11:27aForbes Ventures Plc - Update on Litigation Funding Securitisation
PR
11:25aNotification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares.
AQ
11:24aLeMaitre to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference
AQ
11:24aAirbus Secures Aircraft Orders From Aviation Capital Group
DJ
11:17aThe results of the NBP bills sale auction carried out on 30 December 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1