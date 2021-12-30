Second Rural Transport Improvement Project - P123828

The objective of the Second Rural Transport Improvement Project is: to improve rural accessibility in project areas (covering 26 districts) and strengthen institutional capacity for sustainable rural road maintenance. The Additional Financing and Restructuring will support scale-up of the scope of activities that were covered under the parent project with the aim at enhancing development impact in the project area by providing climate resilient rehabilitation...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

