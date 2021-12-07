Second USD Shipment Reached Afghanistan and Delivered to the AIB

Mpoya

Tue, Dec 07 2021 1:11 PM https://tinyurl.com/y2p6o2vw

Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, today, December 08, 2021, the second shipment of humanitarian aid reached Afghanistan. The transit of the aforesaid shipment to the Afghanistan International Bank was facilitated by Da Afghanistan Bank.

DAB has always tried to facilitate standard methods resulting in prevention of poverty that the people of Afghanistan are faced with. Hereby, we assure our people that issues pertaining to the banking system of the country and foreign currency needs will soon be resolved.

It's worth mentioning that one shipment of humanitarian aid was also delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank previous week and this series of aid will continue in the future as well.