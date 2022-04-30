Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday

04/30/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

"One woman was killed and three more injured," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, told Reuters.

A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.

"I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces... I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead," he said.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the blast, but most previous bombings have been claimed by an Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State militant group.

Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as the country prepares to mark Eid al-Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a U.S. invasion in 2001.

The Taliban retook power last August after foreign forces pulled out of the country.

Taliban authorities announced on Saturday that Eid would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.

The authorities also moved to assuage people's fears over security ahead of Eid.

"We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid," spokesman for Afghan interior ministry Abdul Nafee Takor said.

(Reporting by Kabul newsroom; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pBuffett says Berkshire Hathaway has 9.5% Activision stake
RE
03:25pAny Bolsonaro attempt to undermine Brazil election should be met with sanctions -ex U.S. diplomat
RE
03:11pAngelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war
RE
03:07pRussian military propeller plane briefly enters Swedish territory
RE
03:04pSecond bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
RE
03:03pSecond bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
RE
02:29pUK PM told Zelenskiy he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine -Johnson's office
RE
02:29pUk pm johnson told zelenskiy britain will continue to provide ad…
RE
02:29pIn call with ukraine's zelenskiy, uk pm johnson reiterated that…
RE
01:58pIn Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3WRAPUP 4-Buffett slams Wall St, extols cash, addresses nuclear risk at ..
4Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; ope..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS