Second charge mortgage new business volumes fell by 26% in December 2020

11 February 2021

Commenting on the latest new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer & Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:

'The second charge mortgage market has seen new business levels gradually pick up since the crisis-low reported in May 2020. The quarterly rate of contraction has eased - compared with the same period in 2019, new business volumes fell by 73% in Q2 2020, by 52% in Q3 2020, and by 30% in Q4 2020. With consumer confidence expected to improve as 2021 progresses, demand in this market is expected to increase.'

Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending

Dec 2020 % change on prev. year 3 months to Dec2020 % change on prev. year 12 months to Dec2020 % change on prev. year Value of new business (£m) 62 -34 205 -37 727 -42 Number of new agreements (No.) 1,526 -26 5,100 -30 17,109 -39

