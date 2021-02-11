Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Second charge mortgage new business volumes fell by 26% in December 2020

02/11/2021 | 11:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 February 2021

Commenting on the latest new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer & Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:

'The second charge mortgage market has seen new business levels gradually pick up since the crisis-low reported in May 2020. The quarterly rate of contraction has eased - compared with the same period in 2019, new business volumes fell by 73% in Q2 2020, by 52% in Q3 2020, and by 30% in Q4 2020. With consumer confidence expected to improve as 2021 progresses, demand in this market is expected to increase.'

Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending

Dec 2020

% change on prev. year

3 months to Dec2020

% change on prev. year

12 months to Dec2020

% change on prev. year

Value of new business (£m)

62

-34

205

-37

727

-42

Number of new agreements (No.)

1,526

-26

5,100

-30

17,109

-39

Note to editors:

  1. FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
  2. In 2020, FLA members provided £113 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £86 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit, representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2020.
  3. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

Disclaimer

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 16:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aWEEDMD : IIROC Trading Resumption - WMD
AQ
05:21aBRK : Gen2 Technologies Moves Call to Discuss Key Developments
PR
05:21aNotice - Public consultation on water services licence application - BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pty Ltd
PU
05:20aMOLSON COORS BEVERAGE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:20aBlackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut
RE
05:19aNovartis buys antibiotics business from GSK in generics push
RE
05:19aScholarships Provide Opportunity for Three to Attend National Ethanol Conference
PU
05:19aCREST NICHOLSON : Brand new Brightwells Yard apartments launched in Farnham, Surrey
PU
05:19aORKLA ASA : Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of major shareholding - Stein Erik Hagen
AQ
05:19aSALESFORCE COM : The Role of Philanthropy in Advancing Racial Equality and Justice in 2021 and Beyond
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
3Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
5With oil past peak, Shell sharpens 2050 zero emissions goal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ