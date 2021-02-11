Second charge mortgage new business volumes fell by 26% in December 2020

11 February 2021
Commenting on the latest new business figures for the second charge mortgage market, Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer & Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said:
'The second charge mortgage market has seen new business levels gradually pick up since the crisis-low reported in May 2020. The quarterly rate of contraction has eased - compared with the same period in 2019, new business volumes fell by 73% in Q2 2020, by 52% in Q3 2020, and by 30% in Q4 2020. With consumer confidence expected to improve as 2021 progresses, demand in this market is expected to increase.'
Table 1: New second charge mortgage lending
|
|
Dec 2020
|
% change on prev. year
|
3 months to Dec2020
|
% change on prev. year
|
12 months to Dec2020
|
% change on prev. year
|
Value of new business (£m)
|
62
|
-34
|
205
|
-37
|
727
|
-42
|
Number of new agreements (No.)
|
1,526
|
-26
|
5,100
|
-30
|
17,109
|
-39
Note to editors:
-
FLA members in the consumer finance sector include banks, credit card providers, store card providers, second-charge mortgage lenders, motor finance providers, personal loan and instalment credit providers.
-
In 2020, FLA members provided £113 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £86 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit, representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2020.
-
For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.
Disclaimer
FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 16:16:01 UTC.