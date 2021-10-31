Second day of the G20 Rome Summit

October 31st, 2021

The second day of the G20 Summit in Rome will start with a walk of the Heads of Delegation in one of the symbolic places of the historic downtown.

The Convention Center La Nuvola will then host both the multilateral sessions and the bilateral meetings of the Leaders. At 10.30 there will be a side event on the role of the private sector in the fight against climate change. The main speaker will be Charles, Prince of Wales.

At 11 and at 13.50 the programme includes two working sessions dedicated respectively to Climate Change and Environment and to Sustainable Development.

The Summit will end with the traditional final press conference by Prime Minister Mario Draghi who, opening the meeting yesterday, highlighted that "multilateralism is the best answer to the problems we face today. In many ways, it is the only possible answer". The press conference will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Italian G20 Presidency at approximately 16.15 CET.

In addition to YouTube, the social media of the Italian Presidency where updates, photos, videos and live coverage of some moments will be shared are: Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

The official hashtag to follow the Summit is #G20RomeSummit.