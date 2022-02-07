Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Second person to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

02/07/2022 | 01:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Militia members, others charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

(Reuters) - A second person charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has agreed to plead guilty and testify at a trial in March, according to a federal court filing on Monday.

Kaleb Franks, 27, will plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, in a plea deal approved by prosecutors and his lawyers. The charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Franks is scheduled to stand trial in March in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan alongside four others charged in the case and will admit to conspiring from June 2020 to October 2020 to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat.

In August last year, another man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the plot received a sentence of just over six years in prison, after he also agreed to testify against fellow extremists in the "Wolverine Watchmen" militia who were accused in the conspiracy.

Ty Garbin was the first to be convicted of scheming to abduct Whitmer from her vacation home. Since the FBI said it uncovered the conspiracy by members of the militia group, more than a dozen men have been charged in state or federal court.

Prosecutors said the suspected participants in the plot sought Whitmer's capture in retribution for wide-ranging public health orders imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Violent threats have become an increasing factor in American politics, ranging from the hundreds of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, trying to overturn then-president Donald Trump's November 2020 election defeat, to phone threats made to election workers.

Whitmer, who served as a co-chair of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, has previously accused Republican Trump of hyping up far-right groups as he denounced COVID mitigation efforts that were carried out in states run by Democrats.

(Refiles to correct typographical error to say Whitmer instead of Whitmar, paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pSecond person to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
RE
01:20pU.S. offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack
RE
01:13pSoybeans rally on S.American dryness, export enthusiasm
RE
01:12pFederal canadian transport minister says province of ontario cou…
RE
01:12pBitcoin hits four-week high, ether at three-week peak
RE
01:11pCanada's crescent point energy looking to sell some as…
RE
01:10pScientologists Support Human Fraternity This Week and Throughout the Year
SE
01:09pDollar up, euro down as pair face off in rate hike tussle
RE
01:09pPodcaster Joe Rogan gets $100 million offer from Trump-affiliated site Rumble
RE
01:08pThere needs to be more progress to end truckers' blockade in ott…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
4ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5European, U.S. bond yields jump, Wall Street shares rise

HOT NEWS