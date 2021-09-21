Second woman accuses Leon Black of rape; Black's rep calls claim 'complete fiction'

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A second woman has accused
former Apollo Global Management Inc Chief Executive Leon
Black of rape, saying he attacked her in the late financier
Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in Manhattan in 2002.
The claim, by a woman identified as "Jane Doe," was included
in a proposed amended civil lawsuit filed on Monday night by
Guzel Ganieva, who has accused https://www.reuters.com/business/womans-lawsuit-accuses-leon-black-defamation-violent-behavior-2021-06-01
the 70-year-old Black of rape and other sexual abuse and is
seeking unspecified damages.
"This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in fact or
law," a representative for Black said on Tuesday. "It is telling
that it is asserted anonymously and concerns events that
allegedly occurred some 20 years ago.
"It is abundantly clear that the only goal here is to
publicly destroy Mr. Black's personal and professional
reputation and to defame him by perpetrating a baseless smear
campaign," the representative added.
In earlier court filings, Black had forcefully denied https://www.reuters.com/world/us/leon-black-rejects-russian-womans-claims-violent-behavior-files-countersuit-2021-07-19
Ganieva's claims, including that he tried to arrange for her to
have sex with Epstein https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/leon-black-says-accuser-eyeing-payday-made-up-jeffrey-epstein-claims-2021-09-08
in 2008.
According to Monday's filing with a New York state court in
Manhattan, Doe was a struggling single mother and former model
from New Jersey who had already given Epstein massages when he
arranged for her to massage Black.
The filing said that after giving Doe $300, Black violently
assaulted her and caused her "tearing pain" in the massage room
in Epstein's mansion.
Black paid Doe $5,000 when they later met in Manhattan's St.
Regis Hotel, after she "allowed herself to be convinced to see
him," the filing said.
She did not report the alleged rape at the time because a
friend told her no one would believe her, the filing added.
Jeanne Christensen, a lawyer for Ganieva, said in an email
that Doe cannot sue Black because the statute of limitations had
run out.
"As to her identity, it is hard enough for women to come
forward when they have civil claims – when they are in real fear
of the person that already physically violated them," she added.
It is unclear whether a judge will let Ganieva formally file
the amended lawsuit.
Black, who is married, has said he paid Ganieva $100,000 a
month for several years not to discuss their consensual
6-1/2-year relationship after she tried to extort him of $100
million.
Those payments stopped after Ganieva, a former model,
tweeted about Black in March.
Black stepped down https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-apollo-global-ceo/leon-black-step-downs-as-apollo-ceo-after-review-of-epstein-ties-idUKKBN29U2LK
from Apollo this year after an outside independent review found
he had paid Epstein $158 million for tax and estate planning.
The review also said Black was not involved in Epstein's
criminal activities.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019
while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Black has
publicly regretted his involvement with Epstein.
