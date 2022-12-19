Second woman dies following crush at London concert

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, a security guard who was on duty at the event died in hospital in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Hutchinson was one of three people critically injured before a performance by the Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake on Thursday evening.

London's police said a large number of people were attempting to force their way into the venue. Officers are reviewing CCTV, phone footage and speaking to witnesses to try to understand what happened.

On Saturday, police said another person at the venue, Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, had died from her injuries in hospital.

"It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday," Colin Wingrove, a chief superintendent in London's Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement on Monday.

Both Asake and Brixton Academy posted messages of condolences to Ikumelo's family and friends on their Twitter accounts after the announcement of her death.

A third woman, aged 21, still remains in a critical condition in hospital, the police said.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman)