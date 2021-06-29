|
Secondary school assignments – Quarterly Bulletin – No 300 – June 2021
Statistical tables used for
secondary school assignments
Quarterly Bulletin
June 2021
No. 300
SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK
Balance of payments1
Annual figures
R millions
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Current account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise exports, free on board2 ..............................................
|
(5000J)
|
867 021
|
942 825
|
970 031
|
1 055 413
|
1 102 098
|
1 175 547
|
1 235 964
|
1 286 047
|
Net gold exports3............................................................................
|
(5001J)
|
67 174
|
71 942
|
59 521
|
66 762
|
66 411
|
71 678
|
67 181
|
108 299
|
Service receipts ..............................................................................
|
(5002J)
|
162 183
|
182 725
|
191 605
|
210 865
|
210 238
|
210 415
|
212 721
|
121 073
|
Income receipts ..............................................................................
|
(5680J)
|
64 441
|
82 235
|
98 016
|
87 773
|
81 637
|
96 507
|
116 781
|
122 120
|
Less: Merchandise imports, free on board2 .....................................
|
(5003J)
|
1 003 603
|
1 069 638
|
1 076 620
|
1 091 384
|
1 103 570
|
1 222 944
|
1 263 824
|
1 109 459
|
Less: Payments for services............................................................
|
(5004J)
|
174 162
|
184 828
|
197 643
|
218 830
|
215 544
|
217 939
|
226 494
|
160 422
|
Less: Income payments ..................................................................
|
(5681J)
|
157 229
|
183 779
|
198 382
|
208 243
|
221 201
|
250 552
|
259 944
|
216 319
|
Current transfers (net receipts +) .....................................................
|
(5006J)
|
-30 666
|
-34 448
|
-33 533
|
-27 458
|
-38 303
|
-35 674
|
-35 561
|
-43 135
|
Balance on current account .............................................................
|
(5007J)
|
-204 841
|
-192 966
|
-187 006
|
-125 102
|
-118 234
|
-172 962
|
-153 176
|
108 204
|
Memo item: Trade balance..................................................................
|
(5010J)
|
-69 408
|
-54 871
|
-47 069
|
30 791
|
64 939
|
24 281
|
39 321
|
284 887
|
Capital transfer account (net receipts +) .........................................
|
(5682J)
|
243
|
236
|
243
|
241
|
246
|
236
|
244
|
234
|
Net lending to (+)/borrowing from (-) rest of world..........................
|
(5755J)
|
-204 598
|
-192 730
|
-186 763
|
-124 861
|
-117 988
|
-172 726
|
-152 932
|
108 438
|
Financial account4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net direct investment (Inflow (+)/outflow (-)).....................................
|
(5683J)
|
15 942
|
-20 607
|
-51 217
|
-32 942
|
-71 453
|
18 176
|
28 584
|
83 608
|
Net incurrence of liabilities5 .........................................................
|
(5640J)
|
80 138
|
62 627
|
22 065
|
32 876
|
26 759
|
72 119
|
74 048
|
51 130
|
Net acquistion of financial assets6 ...............................................
|
(5656J)
|
-64 196
|
-83 234
|
-73 282
|
-65 818
|
-98 212
|
-53 943
|
-45 464
|
32 478
|
Net portfolio investment (Inflow (+)/outflow (-)) .................................
|
(5684J)
|
107 191
|
145 774
|
122 622
|
240 559
|
219 934
|
38 157
|
129 743
|
-112 683
|
Net incurrence of liabilities...........................................................
|
(5644J)
|
130 199
|
146 944
|
121 290
|
139 866
|
278 828
|
94 979
|
87 517
|
-159 321
|
Equity and investment fund shares ..........................................
|
(5756J)
|
69 086
|
100 384
|
105 101
|
25 399
|
102 269
|
32 242
|
-62 903
|
-84 695
|
Debt securities ........................................................................
|
(5757J)
|
61 113
|
46 560
|
16 189
|
114 467
|
176 559
|
62 737
|
150 420
|
-74 626
|
Net acquisition of financial assets................................................
|
(5660J)
|
-23 008
|
-1 170
|
1 332
|
100 693
|
-58 894
|
-56 822
|
42 226
|
46 638
|
Equity and investment fund shares ..........................................
|
(5758J)
|
-22 074
|
8 363
|
20 009
|
109 279
|
-27 213
|
-35 484
|
80 205
|
136 136
|
Debt Securities........................................................................
|
(5759J)
|
-934
|
-9 533
|
-18 677
|
-8 586
|
-31 681
|
-21 338
|
-37 979
|
-89 498
|
Net financial derivatives (inflow (+)/outflow (-))..................................
|
(5760J)
|
7 478
|
16 409
|
4 882
|
-13 757
|
-4 356
|
6 970
|
-5 439
|
-11 107
|
Net incurrence of liabilities...........................................................
|
(5672J)
|
-188 354
|
-194 842
|
-320 856
|
-499 330
|
-227 590
|
-218 605
|
-168 043
|
-335 725
|
Net acquisition of financial assets................................................
|
(5677J)
|
195 832
|
211 251
|
325 738
|
485 573
|
223 234
|
225 575
|
162 604
|
324 618
|
Net other investment (inflow (+)/outflow (-))......................................
|
(5685J)
|
53 663
|
121 821
|
119 042
|
-22 235
|
-8 639
|
93 443
|
-22 785
|
-146 648
|
Net incurrence of liabilities...........................................................
|
(5650J)
|
50 412
|
148 133
|
72 273
|
-3 747
|
61 471
|
114 963
|
-31 505
|
16 875
|
Net acquisition of financial assets................................................
|
(5666J)
|
3 251
|
-26 312
|
46 769
|
-18 488
|
-70 110
|
-21 520
|
8 720
|
-163 523
|
Reserve assets (increase (-)/decrease (+))7 ......................................
|
(5679J)
|
-4 658
|
-15 134
|
14 015
|
-40 193
|
-25 525
|
-11 337
|
-25 370
|
54 120
|
Balance on financial account ...........................................................
|
(5764J)
|
179 616
|
248 263
|
209 344
|
131 432
|
109 961
|
145 409
|
104 733
|
-132 710
|
Memo item: Balance on financial account excluding reserve assets ....
|
(5765J)
|
184 274
|
263 397
|
195 329
|
171 625
|
135 486
|
156 746
|
130 103
|
-186 830
|
Unrecorded transactions8....................................................................
|
(5766J)
|
24 982
|
-55 533
|
-22 581
|
-6 571
|
8 027
|
27 317
|
48 199
|
24 272
|
Memo item: Balance on financial account excluding reserve assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including unrecorded transactions.......................................................
|
(5767J)
|
209 256
|
207 864
|
172 748
|
165 054
|
143 513
|
184 063
|
178 302
|
-162 558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KB501
-
Data for the previous four years are preliminary and subject to revision.
-
Published customs figures adjusted for balance of payments purposes.
-
Commodity gold. Before 1981 net gold exports comprised net foreign sales of gold plus changes in gold holdings of the South African Reserve Bank and other banking institutions.
-
A net incurrence of liabilities (inflow of capital) is indicated by a positive (+) sign. A net disposal of liabilities (outflow of capital) is indicated by a negative (-) sign. A net acquisition of assets (outflow of capital) is indicated by a negative (-) sign. A net disposal of assets (inflow of capital) is indicated by a positive (+) sign.
-
Investment by foreigners in undertakings in South Africa in which they have individually or collectively in the case of affiliated organisations or persons at least 10 per cent of the voting rights.
-
Investment by South African residents in undertakings abroad in which they have at least 10 per cent of the voting rights.
-
Foreign currency liabilities of the Reserve Bank with non-resident institutions and loans from the IMF are included in the calculation of reserve assets. An increase in reserve assets is indicated by a negative (-) sign and a decrease is indicated by a positive (+) sign.
-
Transactions on the current, capital transfer and financial accounts.
SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK
Gross value added by kind of economic activity1
R millions
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
At current prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary sector ............................................................
|
(6630J)
|
362 560
|
370 243
|
366 115
|
414 672
|
453 554
|
456 939
|
472 062
|
491 524
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing.....................................
|
(6631J)
|
74 260
|
82 755
|
84 592
|
96 948
|
109 882
|
106 057
|
95 690
|
119 588
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying ....................................................
|
(6632J)
|
288 300
|
287 488
|
281 523
|
317 724
|
343 672
|
350 882
|
376 372
|
371 936
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary sector .......................................................
|
(6633J)
|
655 744
|
722 648
|
772 596
|
826 418
|
879 900
|
909 192
|
943 771
|
880 736
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing ..............................................................
|
(6634J)
|
410 670
|
458 404
|
486 864
|
524 228
|
558 957
|
572 935
|
598 171
|
573 369
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity, gas and water..............................................
|
(6635J)
|
116 468
|
124 341
|
136 388
|
146 565
|
157 781
|
165 991
|
173 382
|
167 196
|
|
|
|
|
Construction (contractors) ............................................
|
(6636J)
|
128 606
|
139 903
|
149 344
|
155 624
|
163 162
|
170 265
|
172 218
|
140 171
|
|
|
|
|
Tertiary sector ............................................................
|
(6637J)
|
2 165 314
|
2 322 052
|
2 486 197
|
2 650 469
|
2 839 874
|
2 975 161
|
3 107 747
|
3 056 450
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade, catering and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accommodation ...........................................................
|
(6638J)
|
473 488
|
503 804
|
543 700
|
579 903
|
625 147
|
652 744
|
685 263
|
655 222
|
|
|
|
|
Transport, storage and communication ........................
|
(6639J)
|
326 646
|
351 475
|
371 506
|
385 821
|
410 824
|
426 694
|
442 074
|
396 436
|
|
|
|
|
Finance, insurance, real estate and business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services........................................................................
|
(6640J)
|
644 910
|
685 292
|
730 724
|
777 689
|
826 776
|
854 410
|
889 259
|
879 512
|
|
|
|
|
Community, social and personal services .....................
|
(6642J)
|
720 269
|
781 481
|
840 266
|
907 055
|
977 127
|
1 041 313
|
1 091 152
|
1 125 280
|
|
|
|
|
General government services ...................................
|
(6643J)
|
534 550
|
585 108
|
627 578
|
683 597
|
734 072
|
785 402
|
822 117
|
859 229
|
|
Other........................................................................
|
(6647J)
|
185 719
|
196 372
|
212 688
|
223 458
|
243 055
|
255 910
|
269 035
|
266 051
|
|
|
|
|
Gross value added at basic prices............................
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6645J)
|
3 183 618
|
3 414 943
|
3 624 908
|
3 891 558
|
4 173 328
|
4 341 292
|
4 523 580
|
4 428 711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At constant 2010 prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary sector ............................................................
|
(6630Y)
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing.....................................
|
(6631Y)
|
Mining and quarrying ....................................................
|
(6632Y)
|
Secondary sector .......................................................
|
(6633Y)
|
Manufacturing ..............................................................
|
(6634Y)
|
Electricity, gas and water..............................................
|
(6635Y)
|
Construction (contractors) ............................................
|
(6636Y)
|
Tertiary sector ............................................................
|
(6637Y)
|
Wholesale and retail trade, catering and
|
|
accommodation ...........................................................
|
(6638Y)
|
Transport, storage and communication ........................
|
(6639Y)
|
Finance, insurance, real estate and business
|
|
services........................................................................
|
(6640Y)
|
Community, social and personal services .....................
|
(6642Y)
|
General government services ...................................
|
(6643Y)
|
Other........................................................................
|
(6647Y)
|
Gross value added at basic prices............................
|
(6645Y)
|
301 915
|
302 773
|
305 762
|
289 341
|
312 380
|
304 672
|
295 203
|
278 921
|
71 143
|
75 982
|
71 515
|
64 305
|
77 857
|
74 157
|
69 049
|
78 069
|
230 772
|
226 791
|
234 247
|
225 035
|
234 522
|
230 514
|
226 154
|
200 852
|
552 280
|
556 524
|
555 506
|
558 499
|
557 526
|
560 481
|
552 601
|
483 708
|
381 173
|
382 498
|
380 781
|
383 903
|
383 189
|
386 884
|
383 831
|
339 363
|
68 289
|
67 622
|
66 364
|
64 957
|
65 329
|
65 932
|
64 619
|
61 369
|
102 818
|
106 403
|
108 361
|
109 640
|
109 008
|
107 665
|
104 150
|
82 977
|
1 845 682
|
1 893 113
|
1 922 777
|
1 949 888
|
1 968 520
|
1 994 452
|
2 017 745
|
1 908 745
|
408 968
|
414 826
|
423 365
|
430 406
|
429 223
|
431 669
|
431 720
|
392 300
|
250 129
|
258 906
|
262 458
|
265 363
|
268 994
|
273 193
|
272 179
|
231 899
|
576 707
|
592 352
|
604 767
|
616 301
|
628 972
|
640 368
|
655 040
|
626 055
|
609 879
|
627 030
|
632 188
|
637 818
|
641 330
|
649 223
|
658 806
|
658 491
|
450 348
|
464 664
|
468 396
|
471 158
|
472 497
|
478 693
|
486 617
|
490 228
|
159 530
|
162 367
|
163 791
|
166 659
|
168 834
|
170 530
|
172 189
|
168 263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 699 878
|
2 752 410
|
2 784 045
|
2 797 727
|
2 838 426
|
2 859 605
|
2 865 548
|
2 671 374
KB602
1. Source: Statistics South Africa.
SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK
Final consumption expenditure by households1
At current prices
R millions
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Durable goods..............................................................
|
(6050J)
|
195 631
|
199 459
|
202 075
|
201 562
|
211 245
|
219 263
|
221 788
|
206 011
|
|
Furniture, household appliances etc. ..............................
|
(6051J)
|
28 227
|
29 596
|
30 632
|
31 910
|
33 497
|
35 354
|
36 458
|
32 042
|
|
Personal transport equipment ........................................
|
(6052J)
|
131 560
|
131 776
|
130 840
|
126 353
|
130 306
|
133 824
|
134 931
|
126 624
|
|
Computers and related equipment .................................
|
(6075J)
|
5 114
|
5 405
|
5 738
|
6 092
|
6 802
|
7 200
|
7 343
|
6 268
|
|
Recreational and entertainment goods2..........................
|
(6053J)
|
21 019
|
22 357
|
23 757
|
25 264
|
27 355
|
28 747
|
28 767
|
29 479
|
|
Other durable goods3.....................................................
|
(6054J)
|
9 711
|
10 325
|
11 108
|
11 943
|
13 286
|
14 138
|
14 289
|
11 598
|
|
Semi-durable goods ....................................................
|
(6055J)
|
174 065
|
187 681
|
202 912
|
217 769
|
230 624
|
239 881
|
245 922
|
203 557
|
|
Clothing and footwear ....................................................
|
(6056J)
|
103 829
|
112 957
|
122 909
|
131 975
|
139 606
|
145 220
|
148 709
|
118 504
|
|
Household textiles, furnishings, glassware etc. ..............
|
(6057J)
|
26 634
|
28 456
|
30 292
|
32 312
|
34 281
|
35 854
|
37 143
|
31 975
|
|
Motorcar tyres, parts and accessories............................
|
(6058J)
|
18 145
|
19 177
|
20 722
|
22 214
|
22 269
|
22 631
|
23 448
|
21 963
|
|
Recreational and entertainment goods4..........................
|
(6059J)
|
13 026
|
13 781
|
14 650
|
15 507
|
17 496
|
18 508
|
18 794
|
15 329
|
|
Miscellaneous goods5 ....................................................
|
(6060J)
|
12 432
|
13 310
|
14 339
|
15 761
|
16 972
|
17 668
|
17 828
|
15 786
|
|
Non-durable goods ......................................................
|
(6061J)
|
843 094
|
905 863
|
962 815
|
1 047 872
|
1 119 903
|
1 183 034
|
1 245 722
|
1 238 244
|
|
Food, beverages and tobacco........................................
|
(6062J)
|
523 947
|
565 114
|
611 083
|
673 854
|
720 997
|
752 423
|
798 421
|
802 977
|
|
Household fuel, power and water...................................
|
(6063J)
|
95 852
|
102 384
|
111 338
|
121 862
|
127 142
|
134 980
|
145 944
|
162 373
|
|
Household consumer goods ..........................................
|
(6064J)
|
76 728
|
82 786
|
89 472
|
96 030
|
102 863
|
107 376
|
111 783
|
107 017
|
|
Medical and pharmaceutical products............................
|
(6065J)
|
31 065
|
33 174
|
36 234
|
40 181
|
44 213
|
47 081
|
49 395
|
51 538
|
|
Petroleum products........................................................
|
(6066J)
|
95 137
|
100 762
|
91 562
|
91 115
|
97 462
|
112 560
|
110 793
|
89 692
|
|
Recreational and entertainment goods6..........................
|
(6067J)
|
20 365
|
21 643
|
23 126
|
24 830
|
27 225
|
28 614
|
29 386
|
24 647
|
|
Services ........................................................................
|
(6068J)
|
931 395
|
989 033
|
1 052 337
|
1 117 170
|
1 194 769
|
1 278 816
|
1 345 187
|
1 330 545
|
|
Rent and other housing services7 ...................................
|
(6069J)
|
221 355
|
234 689
|
249 515
|
265 871
|
282 906
|
298 719
|
312 293
|
320 854
|
|
Household services, including domestic servants ...........
|
(6070J)
|
49 682
|
53 263
|
57 744
|
64 333
|
72 800
|
77 917
|
82 014
|
84 986
|
|
Medical services.............................................................
|
(6071J)
|
123 164
|
131 668
|
142 585
|
153 687
|
168 181
|
182 275
|
193 584
|
187 036
|
|
Transport and communication services ..........................
|
(6072J)
|
211 175
|
225 262
|
232 311
|
239 215
|
245 359
|
254 471
|
269 427
|
259 532
|
|
Recreational, entertainment and educational services8 ...
|
(6073J)
|
114 954
|
126 064
|
138 643
|
150 894
|
161 461
|
173 906
|
184 592
|
184 064
|
|
Miscellaneous services9 .................................................
|
(6074J)
|
211 064
|
218 086
|
231 539
|
243 170
|
264 062
|
291 527
|
303 277
|
294 072
|
|
Total..............................................................................
|
(6007J)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 144 185
|
2 282 036
|
2 420 139
|
2 584 373
|
2 756 540
|
2 920 994
|
3 058 619
|
2 978 356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KB609
-
Sources: Statistics South Africa and own calculations.
-
Comprising audio-visual, photographic and communications equipment.
-
Jewellery, watches, therapeutic appliances, etc.
-
Comprising sport and camping equipment, games, hobbies, toys, books and recording media.
-
Electrical appliances for personal care and personal effects such as travel goods, car seats, umbrellas, etc.
-
Comprising newspapers, magazines, stationary, pets and related products as well as garden products, plants and flowers.
-
Including imputed rent for owner-occupied dwellings.
-
Comprising cinema, park, museum and theatre entrance fees, subscriptions to cable television, licences and hiring of equipment.
-
After adjustment for net expenditure of non-residents in the domestic sector.
SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK
Final consumption expenditure by households1
At constant 2010 prices
R millions
|
Durable goods .............................................................
|
(6050Y)
|
Furniture, household appliances etc...............................
|
(6051Y)
|
Personal transport equipment........................................
|
(6052Y)
|
Computers and related equipment ................................
|
(6075Y)
|
Recreational and entertainment goods2 .........................
|
(6053Y)
|
Other durable goods3 ....................................................
|
(6054Y)
|
Semi-durable goods....................................................
|
(6055Y)
|
Clothing and footwear ...................................................
|
(6056Y)
|
Household textiles, furnishings, glassware etc. .............
|
(6057Y)
|
Motorcar tyres, parts and accessories ...........................
|
(6058Y)
|
Recreational and entertainment goods4 .........................
|
(6059Y)
|
Miscellaneous goods5....................................................
|
(6060Y)
|
Non-durable goods .....................................................
|
(6061Y)
|
Food, beverages and tobacco .......................................
|
(6062Y)
|
Household fuel, power and water ..................................
|
(6063Y)
|
Household consumer goods..........................................
|
(6064Y)
|
Medical and pharmaceutical products ...........................
|
(6065Y)
|
Petroleum products .......................................................
|
(6066Y)
|
Recreational and entertainment goods6 .........................
|
(6067Y)
|
Services .......................................................................
|
(6068Y)
|
Rent and other housing services7 ..................................
|
(6069Y)
|
Household services, including domestic servants ..........
|
(6070Y)
|
Medical services ............................................................
|
(6071Y)
|
Transport and communication services..........................
|
(6072Y)
|
Recreational, entertainment and educational services8...
|
(6073Y)
|
Miscellaneous services9 .................................................
|
(6074Y)
|
Total .............................................................................
|
(6007Y)
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
188 561
|
185 044
|
183 493
|
175 538
|
183 750
|
192 049
|
193 265
|
176 936
|
29 520
|
31 424
|
33 262
|
34 612
|
37 864
|
41 630
|
43 672
|
40 064
|
120 233
|
112 475
|
105 473
|
93 524
|
91 811
|
91 117
|
88 797
|
79 706
|
5 906
|
6 259
|
6 694
|
6 906
|
8 521
|
9 445
|
9 479
|
7 699
|
23 372
|
25 053
|
27 738
|
29 778
|
33 927
|
37 265
|
38 399
|
39 671
|
9 531
|
9 833
|
10 324
|
10 717
|
11 627
|
12 592
|
12 918
|
9 796
|
161 271
|
166 010
|
172 570
|
176 754
|
182 491
|
187 892
|
188 829
|
154 317
|
94 926
|
97 633
|
100 857
|
103 131
|
105 638
|
108 046
|
108 320
|
85 545
|
26 163
|
27 587
|
29 221
|
29 922
|
31 704
|
33 467
|
34 090
|
29 005
|
15 701
|
15 769
|
16 573
|
17 113
|
16 660
|
16 383
|
16 471
|
14 503
|
12 186
|
12 455
|
12 804
|
12 772
|
13 969
|
14 793
|
14 758
|
11 840
|
12 297
|
12 566
|
13 114
|
13 816
|
14 520
|
15 202
|
15 191
|
13 425
|
673 551
|
677 457
|
693 594
|
701 337
|
706 270
|
711 569
|
719 673
|
691 897
|
431 168
|
433 182
|
443 175
|
447 267
|
450 008
|
452 099
|
462 123
|
444 931
|
67 738
|
67 333
|
68 569
|
69 243
|
68 218
|
67 966
|
67 465
|
70 261
|
68 948
|
71 318
|
74 012
|
76 328
|
78 714
|
80 688
|
82 144
|
79 669
|
27 819
|
28 428
|
29 384
|
31 070
|
32 149
|
33 044
|
33 327
|
33 607
|
60 706
|
60 112
|
61 157
|
59 969
|
59 361
|
59 861
|
57 240
|
49 744
|
17 172
|
17 084
|
17 297
|
17 459
|
17 821
|
17 911
|
17 373
|
13 684
|
780 242
|
789 999
|
804 000
|
810 807
|
830 340
|
845 886
|
855 889
|
828 151
|
193 859
|
195 572
|
197 918
|
200 507
|
203 055
|
205 544
|
207 662
|
208 658
|
41 986
|
42 662
|
43 913
|
46 450
|
49 963
|
50 826
|
51 014
|
50 824
|
102 048
|
104 593
|
106 873
|
108 979
|
112 755
|
116 027
|
117 469
|
108 952
|
179 278
|
183 664
|
182 802
|
183 106
|
183 739
|
184 532
|
185 639
|
178 069
|
91 809
|
93 653
|
95 725
|
99 061
|
99 599
|
101 425
|
102 274
|
96 255
|
171 261
|
169 857
|
176 768
|
172 704
|
181 229
|
187 531
|
191 831
|
185 393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 803 625
|
1 818 511
|
1 853 657
|
1 864 436
|
1 902 851
|
1 937 396
|
1 957 656
|
1 851 300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KB610
-
Sources: Statistics South Africa and own calculations.
-
Comprising audio-visual, photographic and communications equipment.
-
Jewellery, watches, therapeutic appliances, etc.
-
Comprising sport and camping equipment, games, hobbies, toys, books and recording media.
-
Electrical appliances for personal care and personal effects such as travel goods, car seats, umbrellas, etc.
-
Comprising newspapers, magazines, stationary, pets and related products as well as garden products, plants and flowers.
-
Including imputed rent for owner-occupied dwellings.
-
Comprising cinema, park, museum and theatre entrance fees, subscriptions to cable television, licences and hiring of equipment.
-
After adjustment for net expenditure of non-residents in the domestic sector.
|
|