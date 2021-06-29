Secondary school assignments – Quarterly Bulletin – No 300 – June 2021 06/29/2021 | 04:29am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Statistical tables used for secondary school assignments Quarterly Bulletin June 2021 No. 300 SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK Balance of payments1 Annual figures R millions 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Current account Merchandise exports, free on board2 .............................................. (5000J) 867 021 942 825 970 031 1 055 413 1 102 098 1 175 547 1 235 964 1 286 047 Net gold exports3............................................................................ (5001J) 67 174 71 942 59 521 66 762 66 411 71 678 67 181 108 299 Service receipts .............................................................................. (5002J) 162 183 182 725 191 605 210 865 210 238 210 415 212 721 121 073 Income receipts .............................................................................. (5680J) 64 441 82 235 98 016 87 773 81 637 96 507 116 781 122 120 Less: Merchandise imports, free on board2 ..................................... (5003J) 1 003 603 1 069 638 1 076 620 1 091 384 1 103 570 1 222 944 1 263 824 1 109 459 Less: Payments for services............................................................ (5004J) 174 162 184 828 197 643 218 830 215 544 217 939 226 494 160 422 Less: Income payments .................................................................. (5681J) 157 229 183 779 198 382 208 243 221 201 250 552 259 944 216 319 Current transfers (net receipts +) ..................................................... (5006J) -30 666 -34 448 -33 533 -27 458 -38 303 -35 674 -35 561 -43 135 Balance on current account ............................................................. (5007J) -204 841 -192 966 -187 006 -125 102 -118 234 -172 962 -153 176 108 204 Memo item: Trade balance.................................................................. (5010J) -69 408 -54 871 -47 069 30 791 64 939 24 281 39 321 284 887 Capital transfer account (net receipts +) ......................................... (5682J) 243 236 243 241 246 236 244 234 Net lending to (+)/borrowing from (-) rest of world.......................... (5755J) -204 598 -192 730 -186 763 -124 861 -117 988 -172 726 -152 932 108 438 Financial account4 Net direct investment (Inflow (+)/outflow (-))..................................... (5683J) 15 942 -20 607 -51 217 -32 942 -71 453 18 176 28 584 83 608 Net incurrence of liabilities5 ......................................................... (5640J) 80 138 62 627 22 065 32 876 26 759 72 119 74 048 51 130 Net acquistion of financial assets6 ............................................... (5656J) -64 196 -83 234 -73 282 -65 818 -98 212 -53 943 -45 464 32 478 Net portfolio investment (Inflow (+)/outflow (-)) ................................. (5684J) 107 191 145 774 122 622 240 559 219 934 38 157 129 743 -112 683 Net incurrence of liabilities........................................................... (5644J) 130 199 146 944 121 290 139 866 278 828 94 979 87 517 -159 321 Equity and investment fund shares .......................................... (5756J) 69 086 100 384 105 101 25 399 102 269 32 242 -62 903 -84 695 Debt securities ........................................................................ (5757J) 61 113 46 560 16 189 114 467 176 559 62 737 150 420 -74 626 Net acquisition of financial assets................................................ (5660J) -23 008 -1 170 1 332 100 693 -58 894 -56 822 42 226 46 638 Equity and investment fund shares .......................................... (5758J) -22 074 8 363 20 009 109 279 -27 213 -35 484 80 205 136 136 Debt Securities........................................................................ (5759J) -934 -9 533 -18 677 -8 586 -31 681 -21 338 -37 979 -89 498 Net financial derivatives (inflow (+)/outflow (-)).................................. (5760J) 7 478 16 409 4 882 -13 757 -4 356 6 970 -5 439 -11 107 Net incurrence of liabilities........................................................... (5672J) -188 354 -194 842 -320 856 -499 330 -227 590 -218 605 -168 043 -335 725 Net acquisition of financial assets................................................ (5677J) 195 832 211 251 325 738 485 573 223 234 225 575 162 604 324 618 Net other investment (inflow (+)/outflow (-))...................................... (5685J) 53 663 121 821 119 042 -22 235 -8 639 93 443 -22 785 -146 648 Net incurrence of liabilities........................................................... (5650J) 50 412 148 133 72 273 -3 747 61 471 114 963 -31 505 16 875 Net acquisition of financial assets................................................ (5666J) 3 251 -26 312 46 769 -18 488 -70 110 -21 520 8 720 -163 523 Reserve assets (increase (-)/decrease (+))7 ...................................... (5679J) -4 658 -15 134 14 015 -40 193 -25 525 -11 337 -25 370 54 120 Balance on financial account ........................................................... (5764J) 179 616 248 263 209 344 131 432 109 961 145 409 104 733 -132 710 Memo item: Balance on financial account excluding reserve assets .... (5765J) 184 274 263 397 195 329 171 625 135 486 156 746 130 103 -186 830 Unrecorded transactions8.................................................................... (5766J) 24 982 -55 533 -22 581 -6 571 8 027 27 317 48 199 24 272 Memo item: Balance on financial account excluding reserve assets including unrecorded transactions....................................................... (5767J) 209 256 207 864 172 748 165 054 143 513 184 063 178 302 -162 558 KB501 Data for the previous four years are preliminary and subject to revision. Published customs figures adjusted for balance of payments purposes. Commodity gold. Before 1981 net gold exports comprised net foreign sales of gold plus changes in gold holdings of the South African Reserve Bank and other banking institutions. A net incurrence of liabilities (inflow of capital) is indicated by a positive (+) sign. A net disposal of liabilities (outflow of capital) is indicated by a negative (-) sign. A net acquisition of assets (outflow of capital) is indicated by a negative (-) sign. A net disposal of assets (inflow of capital) is indicated by a positive (+) sign. Investment by foreigners in undertakings in South Africa in which they have individually or collectively in the case of affiliated organisations or persons at least 10 per cent of the voting rights. Investment by South African residents in undertakings abroad in which they have at least 10 per cent of the voting rights. Foreign currency liabilities of the Reserve Bank with non-resident institutions and loans from the IMF are included in the calculation of reserve assets. An increase in reserve assets is indicated by a negative (-) sign and a decrease is indicated by a positive (+) sign. Transactions on the current, capital transfer and financial accounts. S-82 JUNE 2021 SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK Gross value added by kind of economic activity1 R millions 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 At current prices Primary sector ............................................................ (6630J) 362 560 370 243 366 115 414 672 453 554 456 939 472 062 491 524 Agriculture, forestry and fishing..................................... (6631J) 74 260 82 755 84 592 96 948 109 882 106 057 95 690 119 588 Mining and quarrying .................................................... (6632J) 288 300 287 488 281 523 317 724 343 672 350 882 376 372 371 936 Secondary sector ....................................................... (6633J) 655 744 722 648 772 596 826 418 879 900 909 192 943 771 880 736 Manufacturing .............................................................. (6634J) 410 670 458 404 486 864 524 228 558 957 572 935 598 171 573 369 Electricity, gas and water.............................................. (6635J) 116 468 124 341 136 388 146 565 157 781 165 991 173 382 167 196 Construction (contractors) ............................................ (6636J) 128 606 139 903 149 344 155 624 163 162 170 265 172 218 140 171 Tertiary sector ............................................................ (6637J) 2 165 314 2 322 052 2 486 197 2 650 469 2 839 874 2 975 161 3 107 747 3 056 450 Wholesale and retail trade, catering and accommodation ........................................................... (6638J) 473 488 503 804 543 700 579 903 625 147 652 744 685 263 655 222 Transport, storage and communication ........................ (6639J) 326 646 351 475 371 506 385 821 410 824 426 694 442 074 396 436 Finance, insurance, real estate and business services........................................................................ (6640J) 644 910 685 292 730 724 777 689 826 776 854 410 889 259 879 512 Community, social and personal services ..................... (6642J) 720 269 781 481 840 266 907 055 977 127 1 041 313 1 091 152 1 125 280 General government services ................................... (6643J) 534 550 585 108 627 578 683 597 734 072 785 402 822 117 859 229 Other........................................................................ (6647J) 185 719 196 372 212 688 223 458 243 055 255 910 269 035 266 051 Gross value added at basic prices............................ (6645J) 3 183 618 3 414 943 3 624 908 3 891 558 4 173 328 4 341 292 4 523 580 4 428 711 At constant 2010 prices Primary sector ............................................................ (6630Y) Agriculture, forestry and fishing..................................... (6631Y) Mining and quarrying .................................................... (6632Y) Secondary sector ....................................................... (6633Y) Manufacturing .............................................................. (6634Y) Electricity, gas and water.............................................. (6635Y) Construction (contractors) ............................................ (6636Y) Tertiary sector ............................................................ (6637Y) Wholesale and retail trade, catering and accommodation ........................................................... (6638Y) Transport, storage and communication ........................ (6639Y) Finance, insurance, real estate and business services........................................................................ (6640Y) Community, social and personal services ..................... (6642Y) General government services ................................... (6643Y) Other........................................................................ (6647Y) Gross value added at basic prices............................ (6645Y) 301 915 302 773 305 762 289 341 312 380 304 672 295 203 278 921 71 143 75 982 71 515 64 305 77 857 74 157 69 049 78 069 230 772 226 791 234 247 225 035 234 522 230 514 226 154 200 852 552 280 556 524 555 506 558 499 557 526 560 481 552 601 483 708 381 173 382 498 380 781 383 903 383 189 386 884 383 831 339 363 68 289 67 622 66 364 64 957 65 329 65 932 64 619 61 369 102 818 106 403 108 361 109 640 109 008 107 665 104 150 82 977 1 845 682 1 893 113 1 922 777 1 949 888 1 968 520 1 994 452 2 017 745 1 908 745 408 968 414 826 423 365 430 406 429 223 431 669 431 720 392 300 250 129 258 906 262 458 265 363 268 994 273 193 272 179 231 899 576 707 592 352 604 767 616 301 628 972 640 368 655 040 626 055 609 879 627 030 632 188 637 818 641 330 649 223 658 806 658 491 450 348 464 664 468 396 471 158 472 497 478 693 486 617 490 228 159 530 162 367 163 791 166 659 168 834 170 530 172 189 168 263 2 699 878 2 752 410 2 784 045 2 797 727 2 838 426 2 859 605 2 865 548 2 671 374 KB602 1. Source: Statistics South Africa. JUNE 2021 S-113 SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK Final consumption expenditure by households1 At current prices R millions 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Durable goods.............................................................. (6050J) 195 631 199 459 202 075 201 562 211 245 219 263 221 788 206 011 Furniture, household appliances etc. .............................. (6051J) 28 227 29 596 30 632 31 910 33 497 35 354 36 458 32 042 Personal transport equipment ........................................ (6052J) 131 560 131 776 130 840 126 353 130 306 133 824 134 931 126 624 Computers and related equipment ................................. (6075J) 5 114 5 405 5 738 6 092 6 802 7 200 7 343 6 268 Recreational and entertainment goods2.......................... (6053J) 21 019 22 357 23 757 25 264 27 355 28 747 28 767 29 479 Other durable goods3..................................................... (6054J) 9 711 10 325 11 108 11 943 13 286 14 138 14 289 11 598 Semi-durable goods .................................................... (6055J) 174 065 187 681 202 912 217 769 230 624 239 881 245 922 203 557 Clothing and footwear .................................................... (6056J) 103 829 112 957 122 909 131 975 139 606 145 220 148 709 118 504 Household textiles, furnishings, glassware etc. .............. (6057J) 26 634 28 456 30 292 32 312 34 281 35 854 37 143 31 975 Motorcar tyres, parts and accessories............................ (6058J) 18 145 19 177 20 722 22 214 22 269 22 631 23 448 21 963 Recreational and entertainment goods4.......................... (6059J) 13 026 13 781 14 650 15 507 17 496 18 508 18 794 15 329 Miscellaneous goods5 .................................................... (6060J) 12 432 13 310 14 339 15 761 16 972 17 668 17 828 15 786 Non-durable goods ...................................................... (6061J) 843 094 905 863 962 815 1 047 872 1 119 903 1 183 034 1 245 722 1 238 244 Food, beverages and tobacco........................................ (6062J) 523 947 565 114 611 083 673 854 720 997 752 423 798 421 802 977 Household fuel, power and water................................... (6063J) 95 852 102 384 111 338 121 862 127 142 134 980 145 944 162 373 Household consumer goods .......................................... (6064J) 76 728 82 786 89 472 96 030 102 863 107 376 111 783 107 017 Medical and pharmaceutical products............................ (6065J) 31 065 33 174 36 234 40 181 44 213 47 081 49 395 51 538 Petroleum products........................................................ (6066J) 95 137 100 762 91 562 91 115 97 462 112 560 110 793 89 692 Recreational and entertainment goods6.......................... (6067J) 20 365 21 643 23 126 24 830 27 225 28 614 29 386 24 647 Services ........................................................................ (6068J) 931 395 989 033 1 052 337 1 117 170 1 194 769 1 278 816 1 345 187 1 330 545 Rent and other housing services7 ................................... (6069J) 221 355 234 689 249 515 265 871 282 906 298 719 312 293 320 854 Household services, including domestic servants ........... (6070J) 49 682 53 263 57 744 64 333 72 800 77 917 82 014 84 986 Medical services............................................................. (6071J) 123 164 131 668 142 585 153 687 168 181 182 275 193 584 187 036 Transport and communication services .......................... (6072J) 211 175 225 262 232 311 239 215 245 359 254 471 269 427 259 532 Recreational, entertainment and educational services8 ... (6073J) 114 954 126 064 138 643 150 894 161 461 173 906 184 592 184 064 Miscellaneous services9 ................................................. (6074J) 211 064 218 086 231 539 243 170 264 062 291 527 303 277 294 072 Total.............................................................................. (6007J) 2 144 185 2 282 036 2 420 139 2 584 373 2 756 540 2 920 994 3 058 619 2 978 356 KB609 Sources: Statistics South Africa and own calculations. Comprising audio-visual, photographic and communications equipment. Jewellery, watches, therapeutic appliances, etc. Comprising sport and camping equipment, games, hobbies, toys, books and recording media. Electrical appliances for personal care and personal effects such as travel goods, car seats, umbrellas, etc. Comprising newspapers, magazines, stationary, pets and related products as well as garden products, plants and flowers. Including imputed rent for owner-occupied dwellings. Comprising cinema, park, museum and theatre entrance fees, subscriptions to cable television, licences and hiring of equipment. After adjustment for net expenditure of non-residents in the domestic sector. S-118 JUNE 2021 SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK Final consumption expenditure by households1 At constant 2010 prices R millions Durable goods ............................................................. (6050Y) Furniture, household appliances etc............................... (6051Y) Personal transport equipment........................................ (6052Y) Computers and related equipment ................................ (6075Y) Recreational and entertainment goods2 ......................... (6053Y) Other durable goods3 .................................................... (6054Y) Semi-durable goods.................................................... (6055Y) Clothing and footwear ................................................... (6056Y) Household textiles, furnishings, glassware etc. ............. (6057Y) Motorcar tyres, parts and accessories ........................... (6058Y) Recreational and entertainment goods4 ......................... (6059Y) Miscellaneous goods5.................................................... (6060Y) Non-durable goods ..................................................... (6061Y) Food, beverages and tobacco ....................................... (6062Y) Household fuel, power and water .................................. (6063Y) Household consumer goods.......................................... (6064Y) Medical and pharmaceutical products ........................... (6065Y) Petroleum products ....................................................... (6066Y) Recreational and entertainment goods6 ......................... (6067Y) Services ....................................................................... (6068Y) Rent and other housing services7 .................................. (6069Y) Household services, including domestic servants .......... (6070Y) Medical services ............................................................ (6071Y) Transport and communication services.......................... (6072Y) Recreational, entertainment and educational services8... (6073Y) Miscellaneous services9 ................................................. (6074Y) Total ............................................................................. (6007Y) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 188 561 185 044 183 493 175 538 183 750 192 049 193 265 176 936 29 520 31 424 33 262 34 612 37 864 41 630 43 672 40 064 120 233 112 475 105 473 93 524 91 811 91 117 88 797 79 706 5 906 6 259 6 694 6 906 8 521 9 445 9 479 7 699 23 372 25 053 27 738 29 778 33 927 37 265 38 399 39 671 9 531 9 833 10 324 10 717 11 627 12 592 12 918 9 796 161 271 166 010 172 570 176 754 182 491 187 892 188 829 154 317 94 926 97 633 100 857 103 131 105 638 108 046 108 320 85 545 26 163 27 587 29 221 29 922 31 704 33 467 34 090 29 005 15 701 15 769 16 573 17 113 16 660 16 383 16 471 14 503 12 186 12 455 12 804 12 772 13 969 14 793 14 758 11 840 12 297 12 566 13 114 13 816 14 520 15 202 15 191 13 425 673 551 677 457 693 594 701 337 706 270 711 569 719 673 691 897 431 168 433 182 443 175 447 267 450 008 452 099 462 123 444 931 67 738 67 333 68 569 69 243 68 218 67 966 67 465 70 261 68 948 71 318 74 012 76 328 78 714 80 688 82 144 79 669 27 819 28 428 29 384 31 070 32 149 33 044 33 327 33 607 60 706 60 112 61 157 59 969 59 361 59 861 57 240 49 744 17 172 17 084 17 297 17 459 17 821 17 911 17 373 13 684 780 242 789 999 804 000 810 807 830 340 845 886 855 889 828 151 193 859 195 572 197 918 200 507 203 055 205 544 207 662 208 658 41 986 42 662 43 913 46 450 49 963 50 826 51 014 50 824 102 048 104 593 106 873 108 979 112 755 116 027 117 469 108 952 179 278 183 664 182 802 183 106 183 739 184 532 185 639 178 069 91 809 93 653 95 725 99 061 99 599 101 425 102 274 96 255 171 261 169 857 176 768 172 704 181 229 187 531 191 831 185 393 1 803 625 1 818 511 1 853 657 1 864 436 1 902 851 1 937 396 1 957 656 1 851 300 KB610 Sources: Statistics South Africa and own calculations. Comprising audio-visual, photographic and communications equipment. Jewellery, watches, therapeutic appliances, etc. Comprising sport and camping equipment, games, hobbies, toys, books and recording media. Electrical appliances for personal care and personal effects such as travel goods, car seats, umbrellas, etc. Comprising newspapers, magazines, stationary, pets and related products as well as garden products, plants and flowers. Including imputed rent for owner-occupied dwellings. Comprising cinema, park, museum and theatre entrance fees, subscriptions to cable television, licences and hiring of equipment. After adjustment for net expenditure of non-residents in the domestic sector. JUNE 2021 S-119 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer South African Reserve Bank published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:27:59 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 Latest news "Companies" 04:52a ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 June to 25 June 2021 BU 04:51a Gold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal RE 04:51a Trustana forms strategic collaboration with OneConnect to facilitate growing trade opportunities between Singapore and China SMEs PR 04:50a ADVANCETC : Change in Director's Interests - Jonathan Loi PU 04:50a TRANSCEND INFORMATION : Announces Embedded IPS SSDs for Storage Stability at an Unprecedented Level PU 04:50a COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : launches transboundary training in nextgeneration leaders development program, “Coca-Cola University Japan” PU 04:50a SHEET METAL CUTTING : how it is done and h... PU 04:50a BT : launches low-cost fibre package, Home Essentials, as new research r.. PU 04:50a HAL TRUST : HAL to acquire Pro Gamers Group PU 04:50a BRIDGESTONE : Stakeholder Engagement PU