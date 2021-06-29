Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Secondary school assignments – Quarterly Bulletin – No 300 – June 2021

06/29/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Statistical tables used for

secondary school assignments

Quarterly Bulletin

June 2021

No. 300

SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK

Balance of payments1

Annual figures

R millions

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Current account

Merchandise exports, free on board2 ..............................................

(5000J)

867 021

942 825

970 031

1 055 413

1 102 098

1 175 547

1 235 964

1 286 047

Net gold exports3............................................................................

(5001J)

67 174

71 942

59 521

66 762

66 411

71 678

67 181

108 299

Service receipts ..............................................................................

(5002J)

162 183

182 725

191 605

210 865

210 238

210 415

212 721

121 073

Income receipts ..............................................................................

(5680J)

64 441

82 235

98 016

87 773

81 637

96 507

116 781

122 120

Less: Merchandise imports, free on board2 .....................................

(5003J)

1 003 603

1 069 638

1 076 620

1 091 384

1 103 570

1 222 944

1 263 824

1 109 459

Less: Payments for services............................................................

(5004J)

174 162

184 828

197 643

218 830

215 544

217 939

226 494

160 422

Less: Income payments ..................................................................

(5681J)

157 229

183 779

198 382

208 243

221 201

250 552

259 944

216 319

Current transfers (net receipts +) .....................................................

(5006J)

-30 666

-34 448

-33 533

-27 458

-38 303

-35 674

-35 561

-43 135

Balance on current account .............................................................

(5007J)

-204 841

-192 966

-187 006

-125 102

-118 234

-172 962

-153 176

108 204

Memo item: Trade balance..................................................................

(5010J)

-69 408

-54 871

-47 069

30 791

64 939

24 281

39 321

284 887

Capital transfer account (net receipts +) .........................................

(5682J)

243

236

243

241

246

236

244

234

Net lending to (+)/borrowing from (-) rest of world..........................

(5755J)

-204 598

-192 730

-186 763

-124 861

-117 988

-172 726

-152 932

108 438

Financial account4

Net direct investment (Inflow (+)/outflow (-)).....................................

(5683J)

15 942

-20 607

-51 217

-32 942

-71 453

18 176

28 584

83 608

Net incurrence of liabilities5 .........................................................

(5640J)

80 138

62 627

22 065

32 876

26 759

72 119

74 048

51 130

Net acquistion of financial assets6 ...............................................

(5656J)

-64 196

-83 234

-73 282

-65 818

-98 212

-53 943

-45 464

32 478

Net portfolio investment (Inflow (+)/outflow (-)) .................................

(5684J)

107 191

145 774

122 622

240 559

219 934

38 157

129 743

-112 683

Net incurrence of liabilities...........................................................

(5644J)

130 199

146 944

121 290

139 866

278 828

94 979

87 517

-159 321

Equity and investment fund shares ..........................................

(5756J)

69 086

100 384

105 101

25 399

102 269

32 242

-62 903

-84 695

Debt securities ........................................................................

(5757J)

61 113

46 560

16 189

114 467

176 559

62 737

150 420

-74 626

Net acquisition of financial assets................................................

(5660J)

-23 008

-1 170

1 332

100 693

-58 894

-56 822

42 226

46 638

Equity and investment fund shares ..........................................

(5758J)

-22 074

8 363

20 009

109 279

-27 213

-35 484

80 205

136 136

Debt Securities........................................................................

(5759J)

-934

-9 533

-18 677

-8 586

-31 681

-21 338

-37 979

-89 498

Net financial derivatives (inflow (+)/outflow (-))..................................

(5760J)

7 478

16 409

4 882

-13 757

-4 356

6 970

-5 439

-11 107

Net incurrence of liabilities...........................................................

(5672J)

-188 354

-194 842

-320 856

-499 330

-227 590

-218 605

-168 043

-335 725

Net acquisition of financial assets................................................

(5677J)

195 832

211 251

325 738

485 573

223 234

225 575

162 604

324 618

Net other investment (inflow (+)/outflow (-))......................................

(5685J)

53 663

121 821

119 042

-22 235

-8 639

93 443

-22 785

-146 648

Net incurrence of liabilities...........................................................

(5650J)

50 412

148 133

72 273

-3 747

61 471

114 963

-31 505

16 875

Net acquisition of financial assets................................................

(5666J)

3 251

-26 312

46 769

-18 488

-70 110

-21 520

8 720

-163 523

Reserve assets (increase (-)/decrease (+))7 ......................................

(5679J)

-4 658

-15 134

14 015

-40 193

-25 525

-11 337

-25 370

54 120

Balance on financial account ...........................................................

(5764J)

179 616

248 263

209 344

131 432

109 961

145 409

104 733

-132 710

Memo item: Balance on financial account excluding reserve assets ....

(5765J)

184 274

263 397

195 329

171 625

135 486

156 746

130 103

-186 830

Unrecorded transactions8....................................................................

(5766J)

24 982

-55 533

-22 581

-6 571

8 027

27 317

48 199

24 272

Memo item: Balance on financial account excluding reserve assets

including unrecorded transactions.......................................................

(5767J)

209 256

207 864

172 748

165 054

143 513

184 063

178 302

-162 558

KB501

  1. Data for the previous four years are preliminary and subject to revision.
  2. Published customs figures adjusted for balance of payments purposes.
  3. Commodity gold. Before 1981 net gold exports comprised net foreign sales of gold plus changes in gold holdings of the South African Reserve Bank and other banking institutions.
  4. A net incurrence of liabilities (inflow of capital) is indicated by a positive (+) sign. A net disposal of liabilities (outflow of capital) is indicated by a negative (-) sign. A net acquisition of assets (outflow of capital) is indicated by a negative (-) sign. A net disposal of assets (inflow of capital) is indicated by a positive (+) sign.
  5. Investment by foreigners in undertakings in South Africa in which they have individually or collectively in the case of affiliated organisations or persons at least 10 per cent of the voting rights.
  6. Investment by South African residents in undertakings abroad in which they have at least 10 per cent of the voting rights.
  7. Foreign currency liabilities of the Reserve Bank with non-resident institutions and loans from the IMF are included in the calculation of reserve assets. An increase in reserve assets is indicated by a negative (-) sign and a decrease is indicated by a positive (+) sign.
  8. Transactions on the current, capital transfer and financial accounts.

S-82

JUNE 2021

SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK

Gross value added by kind of economic activity1

R millions

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

At current prices

Primary sector ............................................................

(6630J)

362 560

370 243

366 115

414 672

453 554

456 939

472 062

491 524

Agriculture, forestry and fishing.....................................

(6631J)

74 260

82 755

84 592

96 948

109 882

106 057

95 690

119 588

Mining and quarrying ....................................................

(6632J)

288 300

287 488

281 523

317 724

343 672

350 882

376 372

371 936

Secondary sector .......................................................

(6633J)

655 744

722 648

772 596

826 418

879 900

909 192

943 771

880 736

Manufacturing ..............................................................

(6634J)

410 670

458 404

486 864

524 228

558 957

572 935

598 171

573 369

Electricity, gas and water..............................................

(6635J)

116 468

124 341

136 388

146 565

157 781

165 991

173 382

167 196

Construction (contractors) ............................................

(6636J)

128 606

139 903

149 344

155 624

163 162

170 265

172 218

140 171

Tertiary sector ............................................................

(6637J)

2 165 314

2 322 052

2 486 197

2 650 469

2 839 874

2 975 161

3 107 747

3 056 450

Wholesale and retail trade, catering and

accommodation ...........................................................

(6638J)

473 488

503 804

543 700

579 903

625 147

652 744

685 263

655 222

Transport, storage and communication ........................

(6639J)

326 646

351 475

371 506

385 821

410 824

426 694

442 074

396 436

Finance, insurance, real estate and business

services........................................................................

(6640J)

644 910

685 292

730 724

777 689

826 776

854 410

889 259

879 512

Community, social and personal services .....................

(6642J)

720 269

781 481

840 266

907 055

977 127

1 041 313

1 091 152

1 125 280

General government services ...................................

(6643J)

534 550

585 108

627 578

683 597

734 072

785 402

822 117

859 229

Other........................................................................

(6647J)

185 719

196 372

212 688

223 458

243 055

255 910

269 035

266 051

Gross value added at basic prices............................

(6645J)

3 183 618

3 414 943

3 624 908

3 891 558

4 173 328

4 341 292

4 523 580

4 428 711

At constant 2010 prices

Primary sector ............................................................

(6630Y)

Agriculture, forestry and fishing.....................................

(6631Y)

Mining and quarrying ....................................................

(6632Y)

Secondary sector .......................................................

(6633Y)

Manufacturing ..............................................................

(6634Y)

Electricity, gas and water..............................................

(6635Y)

Construction (contractors) ............................................

(6636Y)

Tertiary sector ............................................................

(6637Y)

Wholesale and retail trade, catering and

accommodation ...........................................................

(6638Y)

Transport, storage and communication ........................

(6639Y)

Finance, insurance, real estate and business

services........................................................................

(6640Y)

Community, social and personal services .....................

(6642Y)

General government services ...................................

(6643Y)

Other........................................................................

(6647Y)

Gross value added at basic prices............................

(6645Y)

301 915

302 773

305 762

289 341

312 380

304 672

295 203

278 921

71 143

75 982

71 515

64 305

77 857

74 157

69 049

78 069

230 772

226 791

234 247

225 035

234 522

230 514

226 154

200 852

552 280

556 524

555 506

558 499

557 526

560 481

552 601

483 708

381 173

382 498

380 781

383 903

383 189

386 884

383 831

339 363

68 289

67 622

66 364

64 957

65 329

65 932

64 619

61 369

102 818

106 403

108 361

109 640

109 008

107 665

104 150

82 977

1 845 682

1 893 113

1 922 777

1 949 888

1 968 520

1 994 452

2 017 745

1 908 745

408 968

414 826

423 365

430 406

429 223

431 669

431 720

392 300

250 129

258 906

262 458

265 363

268 994

273 193

272 179

231 899

576 707

592 352

604 767

616 301

628 972

640 368

655 040

626 055

609 879

627 030

632 188

637 818

641 330

649 223

658 806

658 491

450 348

464 664

468 396

471 158

472 497

478 693

486 617

490 228

159 530

162 367

163 791

166 659

168 834

170 530

172 189

168 263

2 699 878

2 752 410

2 784 045

2 797 727

2 838 426

2 859 605

2 865 548

2 671 374

KB602

1. Source: Statistics South Africa.

JUNE 2021

S-113

SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK

Final consumption expenditure by households1

At current prices

R millions

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Durable goods..............................................................

(6050J)

195 631

199 459

202 075

201 562

211 245

219 263

221 788

206 011

Furniture, household appliances etc. ..............................

(6051J)

28 227

29 596

30 632

31 910

33 497

35 354

36 458

32 042

Personal transport equipment ........................................

(6052J)

131 560

131 776

130 840

126 353

130 306

133 824

134 931

126 624

Computers and related equipment .................................

(6075J)

5 114

5 405

5 738

6 092

6 802

7 200

7 343

6 268

Recreational and entertainment goods2..........................

(6053J)

21 019

22 357

23 757

25 264

27 355

28 747

28 767

29 479

Other durable goods3.....................................................

(6054J)

9 711

10 325

11 108

11 943

13 286

14 138

14 289

11 598

Semi-durable goods ....................................................

(6055J)

174 065

187 681

202 912

217 769

230 624

239 881

245 922

203 557

Clothing and footwear ....................................................

(6056J)

103 829

112 957

122 909

131 975

139 606

145 220

148 709

118 504

Household textiles, furnishings, glassware etc. ..............

(6057J)

26 634

28 456

30 292

32 312

34 281

35 854

37 143

31 975

Motorcar tyres, parts and accessories............................

(6058J)

18 145

19 177

20 722

22 214

22 269

22 631

23 448

21 963

Recreational and entertainment goods4..........................

(6059J)

13 026

13 781

14 650

15 507

17 496

18 508

18 794

15 329

Miscellaneous goods5 ....................................................

(6060J)

12 432

13 310

14 339

15 761

16 972

17 668

17 828

15 786

Non-durable goods ......................................................

(6061J)

843 094

905 863

962 815

1 047 872

1 119 903

1 183 034

1 245 722

1 238 244

Food, beverages and tobacco........................................

(6062J)

523 947

565 114

611 083

673 854

720 997

752 423

798 421

802 977

Household fuel, power and water...................................

(6063J)

95 852

102 384

111 338

121 862

127 142

134 980

145 944

162 373

Household consumer goods ..........................................

(6064J)

76 728

82 786

89 472

96 030

102 863

107 376

111 783

107 017

Medical and pharmaceutical products............................

(6065J)

31 065

33 174

36 234

40 181

44 213

47 081

49 395

51 538

Petroleum products........................................................

(6066J)

95 137

100 762

91 562

91 115

97 462

112 560

110 793

89 692

Recreational and entertainment goods6..........................

(6067J)

20 365

21 643

23 126

24 830

27 225

28 614

29 386

24 647

Services ........................................................................

(6068J)

931 395

989 033

1 052 337

1 117 170

1 194 769

1 278 816

1 345 187

1 330 545

Rent and other housing services7 ...................................

(6069J)

221 355

234 689

249 515

265 871

282 906

298 719

312 293

320 854

Household services, including domestic servants ...........

(6070J)

49 682

53 263

57 744

64 333

72 800

77 917

82 014

84 986

Medical services.............................................................

(6071J)

123 164

131 668

142 585

153 687

168 181

182 275

193 584

187 036

Transport and communication services ..........................

(6072J)

211 175

225 262

232 311

239 215

245 359

254 471

269 427

259 532

Recreational, entertainment and educational services8 ...

(6073J)

114 954

126 064

138 643

150 894

161 461

173 906

184 592

184 064

Miscellaneous services9 .................................................

(6074J)

211 064

218 086

231 539

243 170

264 062

291 527

303 277

294 072

Total..............................................................................

(6007J)

2 144 185

2 282 036

2 420 139

2 584 373

2 756 540

2 920 994

3 058 619

2 978 356

KB609

  1. Sources: Statistics South Africa and own calculations.
  2. Comprising audio-visual, photographic and communications equipment.
  3. Jewellery, watches, therapeutic appliances, etc.
  4. Comprising sport and camping equipment, games, hobbies, toys, books and recording media.
  5. Electrical appliances for personal care and personal effects such as travel goods, car seats, umbrellas, etc.
  6. Comprising newspapers, magazines, stationary, pets and related products as well as garden products, plants and flowers.
  7. Including imputed rent for owner-occupied dwellings.
  8. Comprising cinema, park, museum and theatre entrance fees, subscriptions to cable television, licences and hiring of equipment.
  9. After adjustment for net expenditure of non-residents in the domestic sector.

S-118

JUNE 2021

SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK

Final consumption expenditure by households1

At constant 2010 prices

R millions

Durable goods .............................................................

(6050Y)

Furniture, household appliances etc...............................

(6051Y)

Personal transport equipment........................................

(6052Y)

Computers and related equipment ................................

(6075Y)

Recreational and entertainment goods2 .........................

(6053Y)

Other durable goods3 ....................................................

(6054Y)

Semi-durable goods....................................................

(6055Y)

Clothing and footwear ...................................................

(6056Y)

Household textiles, furnishings, glassware etc. .............

(6057Y)

Motorcar tyres, parts and accessories ...........................

(6058Y)

Recreational and entertainment goods4 .........................

(6059Y)

Miscellaneous goods5....................................................

(6060Y)

Non-durable goods .....................................................

(6061Y)

Food, beverages and tobacco .......................................

(6062Y)

Household fuel, power and water ..................................

(6063Y)

Household consumer goods..........................................

(6064Y)

Medical and pharmaceutical products ...........................

(6065Y)

Petroleum products .......................................................

(6066Y)

Recreational and entertainment goods6 .........................

(6067Y)

Services .......................................................................

(6068Y)

Rent and other housing services7 ..................................

(6069Y)

Household services, including domestic servants ..........

(6070Y)

Medical services ............................................................

(6071Y)

Transport and communication services..........................

(6072Y)

Recreational, entertainment and educational services8...

(6073Y)

Miscellaneous services9 .................................................

(6074Y)

Total .............................................................................

(6007Y)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

188 561

185 044

183 493

175 538

183 750

192 049

193 265

176 936

29 520

31 424

33 262

34 612

37 864

41 630

43 672

40 064

120 233

112 475

105 473

93 524

91 811

91 117

88 797

79 706

5 906

6 259

6 694

6 906

8 521

9 445

9 479

7 699

23 372

25 053

27 738

29 778

33 927

37 265

38 399

39 671

9 531

9 833

10 324

10 717

11 627

12 592

12 918

9 796

161 271

166 010

172 570

176 754

182 491

187 892

188 829

154 317

94 926

97 633

100 857

103 131

105 638

108 046

108 320

85 545

26 163

27 587

29 221

29 922

31 704

33 467

34 090

29 005

15 701

15 769

16 573

17 113

16 660

16 383

16 471

14 503

12 186

12 455

12 804

12 772

13 969

14 793

14 758

11 840

12 297

12 566

13 114

13 816

14 520

15 202

15 191

13 425

673 551

677 457

693 594

701 337

706 270

711 569

719 673

691 897

431 168

433 182

443 175

447 267

450 008

452 099

462 123

444 931

67 738

67 333

68 569

69 243

68 218

67 966

67 465

70 261

68 948

71 318

74 012

76 328

78 714

80 688

82 144

79 669

27 819

28 428

29 384

31 070

32 149

33 044

33 327

33 607

60 706

60 112

61 157

59 969

59 361

59 861

57 240

49 744

17 172

17 084

17 297

17 459

17 821

17 911

17 373

13 684

780 242

789 999

804 000

810 807

830 340

845 886

855 889

828 151

193 859

195 572

197 918

200 507

203 055

205 544

207 662

208 658

41 986

42 662

43 913

46 450

49 963

50 826

51 014

50 824

102 048

104 593

106 873

108 979

112 755

116 027

117 469

108 952

179 278

183 664

182 802

183 106

183 739

184 532

185 639

178 069

91 809

93 653

95 725

99 061

99 599

101 425

102 274

96 255

171 261

169 857

176 768

172 704

181 229

187 531

191 831

185 393

1 803 625

1 818 511

1 853 657

1 864 436

1 902 851

1 937 396

1 957 656

1 851 300

KB610

  1. Sources: Statistics South Africa and own calculations.
  2. Comprising audio-visual, photographic and communications equipment.
  3. Jewellery, watches, therapeutic appliances, etc.
  4. Comprising sport and camping equipment, games, hobbies, toys, books and recording media.
  5. Electrical appliances for personal care and personal effects such as travel goods, car seats, umbrellas, etc.
  6. Comprising newspapers, magazines, stationary, pets and related products as well as garden products, plants and flowers.
  7. Including imputed rent for owner-occupied dwellings.
  8. Comprising cinema, park, museum and theatre entrance fees, subscriptions to cable television, licences and hiring of equipment.
  9. After adjustment for net expenditure of non-residents in the domestic sector.

JUNE 2021

S-119

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:27:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:52aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 June to 25 June 2021
BU
04:51aGold hits more than one-week low as firmer dollar dents appeal
RE
04:51aTrustana forms strategic collaboration with OneConnect to facilitate growing trade opportunities between Singapore and China SMEs
PR
04:50aADVANCETC  : Change in Director's Interests - Jonathan Loi
PU
04:50aTRANSCEND INFORMATION  : Announces Embedded IPS SSDs for Storage Stability at an Unprecedented Level
PU
04:50aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN  : launches transboundary training in nextgeneration leaders development program, “Coca-Cola University Japan”
PU
04:50aSHEET METAL CUTTING : how it is done and h...
PU
04:50aBT  : launches low-cost fibre package, Home Essentials, as new research r..
PU
04:50aHAL TRUST  : HAL to acquire Pro Gamers Group
PU
04:50aBRIDGESTONE  : Stakeholder Engagement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5Pandemic boom drives UK house prices up by most since 2004

HOT NEWS