STORY: U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned after her agency came under intense scrutiny for failing to prevent an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

That's according to the White House on Tuesday.

"It is my firm belief, Director Cheatle, that you should resign."

It comes after Cheatle faced bipartisan condemnation before the House of Representatives Oversight committee on Monday, where she declined to answer questions from frustrated lawmakers about the security plan for the rally and how law enforcement responded to the suspicious behavior of the gunman.

"And I don't want to add to the director's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. But I will be joining the chairman in calling for the resignation of the director just because I think that this relationship is irretrievable at this point."

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the independent review of July 13th would continue - and that he would appoint a successor soon.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee said in a statement:

"While Director Cheatle's resignation is a step toward accountability, we need a full review of how these security failures happened so that we can prevent them going forward."

A would-be assassin wounded Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania July 13th after firing shots from a nearby roof.

The shooter was killed by police after he killed one person and injured two others in addition to Trump.