Secretary‑General Strongly Condemns ‘Ongoing' Coup d'État in Sudan, Calling Unlawful Detention of Prime Minister, Government Officials Unacceptable

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General strongly condemns the ongoing military coup d'état in Khartoum and all actions that could jeopardize Sudan's political transition and stability. He calls for the immediate reconstitution of the governing arrangements provided for under the Constitutional Document.

The unlawful detention of the Prime Minister, Government officials and politicians is unacceptable and contravenes the Constitutional Document and the partnership critical for the success of Sudan's transition. The Secretary‑General calls for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and all others who have been detained arbitrarily. Sudanese stakeholders must immediately return to dialogue and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order and Sudan's transitional process.

The United Nations reiterates its unwavering commitment and support to the realization of Sudan's political transition. Any attempts to undermine this transition process puts at risk Sudan's security, stability and development. The United Nations will continue to stand with the people of Sudan as they strive to fulfil their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future.