Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Secretary Granholm Announces G7 Initiative to Decarbonize Heavy Industry

05/21/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This week during the G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership as this year's G7 President and launched the new G7 Industrial Decarbonization Agenda (IDA), an ambitious initiative to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industry. This G7 effort, led jointly by the U.S. and the UK G7 Presidency, will create a strong partnership among like-minded countries to reduce emissions in heavy industries such as steel, cement, and chemicals. It will also help guide the global economy toward industrial decarbonization, while upholding a commitment to our shared values, including respect for workers, strong markets, and scientific integrity.

This year's G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial marked the first time all G7 economies have committed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 - an essential milestone on the road to keeping global warming below 1.5 °C. To meet these ambitious goals IDA will help G7 countries strengthen collaboration across governments and multilateral platforms on key issues, such as market regulation, standards development, investment flows, and procurement strategies, while supporting each other in enhancing the strength and resilience of on-going multilateral platforms including the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation. It is the first time the G7 has agreed to an on-going energy partnership of this kind.

IDA empowers G7 members to leverage our innovation cultures to develop robust, durable, and impactful common approaches to net zero outcomes while spurring clean market growth.

Read the G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting Communiqué HERE.The communiqué includes the commitment to launch the G7 Industrial Decarbonisation Agenda in paragraph 42: 'To accelerate the pace of industry decarbonisation, we commit to launch the G7 Industrial Decarbonisation Agenda to complement and support the activities of existing key initiatives and amplify ambition, while plugging critical gaps in the landscape wherever they exist.'

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pTRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid
AQ
05:58pGIGINTERNATIONAL1, INC.  : Announces Closing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
05:56pPRESS RELEASE : 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement
DJ
05:56pTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND  : and 1&1 Drillisch signed National Roaming Agreement
EQ
05:56pPRESS RELEASE : Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch signed National Roaming Agreement
DJ
05:56p1&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement
EQ
05:54pOil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05:53pHERITAGE AUCTIONS  : First Issue of The Shadow Sets $156,000 World Record in Pulp Magazine Auction at Heritage
PU
05:52pSIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND  : Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law
AQ
05:51pTo harness the potential of infrastructure, trust is key
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
3Bitcoin ends day on the ropes after China clamps down on mining, trading
4EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS