Secretary Granholm Announces G7 Initiative to Decarbonize Heavy Industry

This week during the G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership as this year's G7 President and launched the new G7 Industrial Decarbonization Agenda (IDA), an ambitious initiative to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy industry. This G7 effort, led jointly by the U.S. and the UK G7 Presidency, will create a strong partnership among like-minded countries to reduce emissions in heavy industries such as steel, cement, and chemicals. It will also help guide the global economy toward industrial decarbonization, while upholding a commitment to our shared values, including respect for workers, strong markets, and scientific integrity.

This year's G7 Climate and Environment Ministerial marked the first time all G7 economies have committed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 - an essential milestone on the road to keeping global warming below 1.5 °C. To meet these ambitious goals IDA will help G7 countries strengthen collaboration across governments and multilateral platforms on key issues, such as market regulation, standards development, investment flows, and procurement strategies, while supporting each other in enhancing the strength and resilience of on-going multilateral platforms including the Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation. It is the first time the G7 has agreed to an on-going energy partnership of this kind.

IDA empowers G7 members to leverage our innovation cultures to develop robust, durable, and impactful common approaches to net zero outcomes while spurring clean market growth.