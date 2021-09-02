Log in
Secretary Granholm Announces Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange

09/02/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to conduct an exchange with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge to alleviate any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida to ensure the region has access to fuel as quickly as possible as they continue their recovery. The exchange involves a release of 1,500,000 barrels of crude oil to ExxonMobil.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) encourages refiners to prioritize refined products for the affected region, and remains committed to supporting those efforts through options such as the SPR. The SPR's ability to conduct exchanges is a critical tool available to refiners during emergencies like Hurricane Ida.

Additional information about SPR exchanges can be found here. For the latest information on DOE's response efforts related to Hurricane Ida, please visit here.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
