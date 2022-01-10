Log in
Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai Announce New Agreement to Allow U.S. Pork, Products into India for First Time

01/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 - United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai today announced that the government of India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade. This news follows the successful revitalization of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum held in New Delhi in November 2021, during which Ambassador Tai raised the importance of access for U.S. pork with Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal.

"This new opportunity marks the culmination of nearly two decades of work to gain market access for U.S. pork to India - and it signals positive movement in U.S.-India trade relations," said Secretary Vilsack. "We will continue working with the Indian government to ensure that the U.S. pork industry can begin shipping its high-quality products to consumers as soon as possible."

"India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news and a significant development for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," said Ambassador Tai. "We will continue working to strengthen the U.S.-India trade relationship and I appreciate Minister Goyal's efforts to facilitate this important development."

In 2020, the United States was the world's third-largest pork producer and second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion. In fiscal year 2021, the United States exported more than $1.6 billion of agricultural products to India.

More details on requirements for exporting to India are available from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service Export Library at: www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/international-affairs/exporting-products/export-library-requirements-by-country/India.

USDA - United States Department of Agriculture published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 22:47:05 UTC.


HOT NEWS